Talk about a star lineup: Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer and Sherlock’s Benedict Cumberbatch are both billed in top roles for the forthcoming new apocalypse thriller The End We Start From. Based on Megan Hunter’s book of the same name, the story is being adapted for the big screen by Alice Birch, known for her work on Normal People and Succession.

The directorial debut from Mahalia Belo chimes with current concerns about climate change and increasingly urgent pleas for action before it’s too late for the planet. As the director put it: The film “feels in tune with the climate crisis we are experiencing now. It delivers an honest look at the nature of a hero, someone forced to be brave who sometimes can’t be.”

Here’s everything we know so far about the film.

The End We Start From Plot

The End We Start From is an adaptation of Megan Hunter’s 2018 debut novel. Incidentally, Hunter is Benedict Cumberbatch’s sister-in-law, and the actor snapped up the book’s film rights in 2017. “The End We Start From is a stunning tale of motherhood,” Cumberbatch said at the time. “Megan has crafted a striking and frighteningly real story of a family fighting for survival that will make everyone stop and think about what kind of planet we are leaving behind for our children. We’re beyond thrilled to be bringing this story to life.”

“In the midst of a mysterious environmental crisis, as London is submerged below flood waters, a woman gives birth to her first child, Z,” reads the novel’s blurb. “Days later, the family are forced to leave their home in search of safety. As they move from place to place, shelter to shelter, their journey traces both fear and wonder as Z’s small fists grasp at the things he sees, as he grows and stretches, thriving and content against all the odds.”

The End We Start From Cast

Fresh off winning the BAFTA for leading actress earlier this year, Killing Eve star Jodie Comer leads the lineup for the new dystopian film. She’ll play a mother whose life is thrown into chaos by the devastating effects of climate change. In the novel, Comer’s character is the narrator and isn’t named. “As a woman and her new-born try to find their way home, the profound novelty of motherhood is brought into sharp focus in this dystopian portrayal of family survival and hope,” says the official synopsis.

Comer has described the character as a woman who’s “ordinary and extraordinary.” “Both her very personal life and the world around her have been turned upside down, and she is dealing with the unknown at every turn,” she said. “Her story is about the quiet heroics of determination, devotion, bravery, and love.”

Comer is joined by Oscar-nominated actor and Sherlock alum Benedict Cumberbatch; the pair will also executive produce the film. Elsewhere, Gina McKee (My Policeman, Line of Duty) Joel Fry (Game of Thrones), Mark Strong (1917, The Imitation Game), Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts) and Nina Sosanya (His Dark Materials) will all feature, with full cast roles still to be announced.

The End We Start From Release Date

The film started production in central London last month, with Comer reportedly enlisting one of Cumberbatch’s trusted bodyguards after an undisclosed “situation” took place on set. The project is a joint effort between Cumberbatch’s production company SunnyMarch, BBC Film, Hera Pictures, and Anton. A release isn’t expected until at least 2023.