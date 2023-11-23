The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner is sharing details of the show’s induction process — including the STD test he took ahead of filming.

Appearing on the Nov. 21 episode of Justin Long’s Life Is Short podcast, Turner shared details of the sexual health checkup and revealed that it was the first he can recall having.

“I was actually traveling with an old girlfriend — we were just friends — and I got a call from ABC wanting me to initiate the process to go get an STD test,” he shared.

Turner went on to explain that his knowledge of STD tests was limited, given that he was married to his late wife Toni for 43 years.

“That may have been my very first STD test,” he continued. “I had no idea what was gonna happen. I didn’t know if they were gonna look in the iris of my eye, take a urine sample [or] a blood sample. I had no idea. Did not know.”

The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner. Ben Hider/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Gerry’s FBI Background Check

The Golden Bachelor star went on to share further details of the show’s “ridiculously thorough” vetting process, which included a full background check.

“I had to send my fingerprints to the FBI,” Turned continued on the Life Is Short podcast. “There were numerous background tests. There was a psychological evaluation that was like 360 questions and then another hour of interview.”

The Grand Finale

Luckily for The Golden Bachelor fans, Turner passed his rigorous onboarding tests and the reality spin-off has since become a ratings hit with viewers.

The all-important finale is set to air on Nov. 30 and will see Turner pick between Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of the final episode, Turner said deciding on the winner was an “incredibly bad situation.”

Theresa, Leslie, Faith, and Gerry on The Golden Bachelor. Disney/John Fleenor

“I’m down to two people and realize that one of those two has to go home,” he explained. “You’re connected so deeply and then you realize they have to leave.”