Joel and Ellie are in for a ride in The Last of Us Episode 4. And so are the viewers.

More and more, the HBO Max adaptation is proving that in the Cordyceps-ravaged world, it’s kill or be killed. And unfortunately for Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), ugly mushroom zombies are no longer the lone threats. There’s a new slew of vicious, murderous characters, and none scarier than the rebel faction leader Kathleen. Played by Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey, Kathleen is the de facto leader of The Hunters, a group of rebels in Kansas City, and an entirely new character.

In their borrowed car, Joel and Ellie continue to travel in search of the rest of the Fireflies and Joel’s brother Tommy. As expected, they run into all sorts of traps and trouble in between. While the latest episode didn’t have the same poignant emotional arc as Episode 3, which saw the romantic backstory of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett), it was still a whirlwind of feelings for viewers, especially seeing the two leads deepen their bond and unearth more of each other’s heartbreaking pasts — all while staving off enemies.

Many took to Twitter to share their emotional journey — starting with their love for Lynskey’s role in the show. One even wrote, “Took pictures of melanie lynskey in the last of us like i’m at a concert.”

While some missed Bill and Frank from the episode prior.

When it comes to the two leads, Twitter users loved the small moments between Joel and Ellie when their relationship starts resembling a father-daughter one. Joel teaching Ellie how to use her stolen gun, for example, is definitely a bonding moment for them.

While Joel is fighting off one of the Hunters, Ellie intervenes and shoots the attacker to save Joel. When Joel instructs her to hide so he can take care of it amid the attacker's screams and pleas, Ellie sheds a lone tear and immediately pretends to be OK when Joel returns. Many found Ramsey’s performance commendable. User noradomick tweeted, “I know we have a lot to go and there will be more heavy lifting from them, but damn, give bella ramsey an award for this single tear alone.”

But it wasn’t all sad. Twitter also loved the moments when Ellie was happy and laughing with Joel after making ridiculously unfunny jokes. Users also couldn’t handle Joel-slash-Pascal laughing. “HE’S ACTUALLY LAUGHING OMGGGG,” one user wrote.

While there were elements of the show that were completely new to the series, fans of the game also loved the moments the HBO adaptation stayed true to the series: including when Ellie grabs an adult magazine from Bill and Frank’s house and starts reading it in the car, much to Joel’s panic. User chrisdadeviant wrote, “THEY DID THE MAGAZINE SCENE MY LIFE IS COMPLETE.”

Twitter also poked fun at Ellie who, during the entire episode, seemed always to show that she had swiped a gun.

Unfortunately, that quickly turned dark after Ellie reveals she’s used a gun before — and no, not just when she shoots a zombie in Bill’s basement. In Episode 2, Ellie tells Tess and Joel that she got her bite when she snuck into a mall alone. Well, that’s apparently not the whole truth.

She wasn’t alone when a zombie attacked her — she was with her best friend, Riley. Unfortunately, Riley wasn’t immune like Ellie, and she had to be shot.

The episode also introduces fan favorites, brothers Henry and Sam, played by Lamar Johnson and Keivonn Woodard respectively. The first time viewers meet them, they’re pointing a gun at Ellie’s head while Joel is sound asleep. It’s a moment Twitter mercilessly memed.

Unfortunately, fans of the game know that these beloved characters have a grim fate. And they took to Twitter to share their sense of foreboding. “Me when they mentioned sam and henry but then remembering whats gonna happen to them next episode,” one user wrote.

If you’re curious to see what fate has in store for the new characters, HBO Max is changing this week’s schedule. Episode 5 will start streaming on Friday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, instead of premiering during its usual Sunday run time to avoid airing during the Super Bowl. Cue the tears, HBO.