'The Man Who Fell To Earth' Puts A Fresh Spin On A Bowie Cult Classic

From smatterings of star power to some pretty legendary inspirations, The Man Who Fell To Earth is a fresh new take on a David Bowie sci-fi classic, without rewriting the iconic 1976 iconic film that saw Bowie first appear on our screens in an acting role, in what was probably the most Bowie film possible. Ahead of the brand new 10-part series, here’s absolutely everything you need to know about The Man Who Fell To Earth, the new space-aged thriller and its jam-packed cast.

The Man Who Fell To Earth Plot

The Man Who Fell To Earth will again be based on the 1963 sci-fi novel by The Queen’s Gambit author Walter Tevis. When the book was first adapted to film in 1976 by director Nicolas Roeg, it became a cult classic, and starred the late icon and musician David Bowie in his first ever film role. The original story centred around the journey of Bowie’s character Thomas Newton, a humanoid alien who lands unexpectedly in New Mexico and struggles to adapt to being trapped in life on earth.

Rather than rehashing a classic, this new 10-part series touches on Thomas Newton’s fate, but stays focused on a different alien called Faraday instead. As Showtime put it, the extraterrestrial alien “arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must confront his own past to determine our future.”

The Man Who Fell To Earth Cast

So far there’s a star-studded cast shaping up, with James Bond and Marvel alums all joining the bill. Playing lead character Faraday, Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave, Doctor Strange) heads things up. James Bond regular Naomie Harris – who previously starred in Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time To Die, as well as the Oscar-winning Moonlight – plays talented scientist Justin Falls, whilst Bill Nighy (Love Actually, Shaun of the Dead) will step into Bowie’s shoes by portraying humanoid Thomas Newton.

Comedian Rob Delaney, Westworld’s Jimmi Simpson, Human’s Sonya Cassidy, and Ted Lasso’s Annelle Olaleye also appear on the bill.

The Man Who Fell To Earth Trailer

The first official glimpse of the series landed in February 2022, with the trailer packed with action, drama, and nostalgia, teasing the upcoming tale we’ve come to know so well.

The Man Who Fell To Earth Release Date

The 10-part sci-fi thriller doesn’t have a concrete release date in the UK just yet, but is set to air on Showtime in the U.S. on Apr. 24. So, watch this space for more updates.