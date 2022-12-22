The Traitors Semi-Final Has Left Twitter *Fuming*

Described as a cross between Big Brother, I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, and Cluedo, with a dash of Love Island, BBC’s The Traitors has fast become the next must-watch reality TV show. Set within a spooky Scottish castle, the premise of the series sees a group of contestants from all walks of life team up to earn a hefty prize fund. However, among them are a secretive group of murderers known as The Traitors, who pick off their fellow contestants (known as The Faithfuls) one by one in order to nab the cash prize for themselves.

During the intense semi-final episode on Dec. 21, the six remaining contestants — Wilf, Hannah, Meryl, Aaron, Kieran, and Maddy — were again tasked with identifying the dreaded Traitors (Wilf and Kieran) during the nightly roundtable vote. Following the banishments of the previous two Traitors, Alyssa and Amanda, the group largely decided that the remaining Traitor would likely be a man. However, when it came to the all-important semi-final vote, both the Traitors and Faithfuls set their sights on Meryl and Maddy, the latter of whom was eventually banished from the game — revealing herself to be a Faithful.

The group’s decision left many fans scratching their heads, and social media had a lot to say about the bombshell Traitors semi-final.

“How they all started the day with ‘It has to be a man’ and still ended up banishing a woman will need to be studied by social scientists,” one perplexed fan wrote on Twitter. “They all walked in saying it has to be a man and yet they all voted for women. You couldn’t write TV as compelling as this,” another viewer commented.

Find some of the best reactions to The Traitors semi-final, below.