The Masked Singer doesn’t premiere for another two weeks, but fans think they’ve already figured out the secret identity of one of the contestants, and as usual, all roads lead back to #Scandoval. Viewers believe that Tom Sandoval is on The Masked Singer Season 10, appearing as the Diver, with many clues linking back to the Vanderpump Rules star.

In a promo for the upcoming season, the Diver uses the word “pumped,” a possible nod to the show he stars in, and calls himself “the most hated creature in the ocean right now.” Sandoval rightfully called himself “one of the most hated people in America” in March, after it was revealed that he cheated on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with their co-star Rachel Leviss (who previously went by Raquel) in a months-long affair.

The first clue about the Diver also points to Sandoval, albeit more indirectly. The Diver says that he’s usually found “under the sea,” but for this clue, “you’ll have to look toward the sky.” The mystery contestant lifts up a black blanket to unveil a red cardinal, which matches the baseball team of his hometown, the St. Louis Cardinals.

The “sea” part makes little sense in relation to Sandoval, but some Reddit fans theorized that the Diver could be a play on “dive bar,” which would be a nod to Schwartz & Sandy’s, the Los Angeles bar he co-owns with friend and co-star Tom Schwartz.

If the Diver is indeed Sandoval, it wouldn’t be his first foray into reality TV post-#Scandoval, as he also appears in the upcoming second season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. And like The Masked Singer, that show also airs on Fox, giving more evidence that Sandoval could be one of the mystery contestants on Season 10. The latest season of Pump Rules covered the start of his cover band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, so it’s not surprising that he would test his skills on The Masked Singer.