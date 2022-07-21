Billie Eilish just pulled a Beyoncé. The “Happier Than Ever” singer surprised fans on July 21 by releasing two new songs, “TV” and “The 30th,” and Twitter is crying over her vulnerable lyrics. The tracks are part of her Guitar Songs EP, which finds Eilish going back to her acoustic songwriting roots, accompanied by only her brother and collaborator Finneas on acoustic guitar. “That's how Finneas and I started writing music, on an instrument with just us,” she explained in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “I wanted to go back and do it how we used to do it.”

Eilish revealed that “The 30th” was written on Dec. 30, 2021 and inspired by a life-changing event from the month prior, which she didn’t go into much detail about. “That's why it's called ‘The 30th’ because something happened on November 30th and it had just been the most indescribable thing to have to witness and experience,” she said. “I had been writing down all these thoughts that I was having. I was with FINNEAS, and I was like, ‘I'm sorry, I don't know what you were planning on doing, but we need to write this song about this right now,’ and we did, and that was the first song we wrote since Happier Than Ever.”

Eilish previously debuted “TV,” a confessional ballad that laments the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade and references Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial, at one of her Happier Than Ever World Tour shows in Manchester, England. Eilish told Lowe that she was inspired to perform the song early after watching Harry Styles premiere “Boyfriends,” a then-unheard song from his new album Harry’s House, during his Coachella headlining set in April.

“He's such a big deal, and playing an unreleased song really opens the floodgates of all these questions,” she explained to Lowe. “I thought it was so beautiful. I was in the artist area at Coachella, and, literally, these (censored) were talking so loud, and I turned around and I was like, ‘Shut the f*ck up and listen to this f*cking song.’ Everybody was like, ‘Damn, Jesus Christ’ ... It's really vulnerable to play a song that is not out that is that vulnerable to you, and that's what I wanted to do. I missed doing that.”

Judging by Twitter’s reaction to the new songs, fans also missed that side of Eilish. Some fans were left speechless by the surprise drop, while others started crying after hearing the devastating lyrics.

As per usual, Twitter also made memes about Eilish dropping the new songs out of nowhere, with some even joking that the Grammys were going to love “The 30th.”

Maybe next time Eilish should give fans a heads-up before she drops something so beautifully devastating.