Twitter Was Not Emotionally Prepared For Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

The moment Swifties have been waiting for his here: The album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) arrived at midnight much to fans’ delight, featuring re-recorded songs from her 2010 album plus six never-before-heard additions, called her From The Vault songs, that include collaborations with Fall Out Boy and Paramore’s Hayley Williams

“I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation,” Swift wrote on Instagram on July 7. “For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work. Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall.”

Since the album’s drop, Swifties have taken their thoughts to Twitter to revel in the tracklist and analyze everything, from the exes she was allegedly writing about to lyric changes.

For example, fans discussed the lyric changes in “Better Than Revenge,” which could revive the moth meme. According to one fan, who praised the new words, “i love taylor swift for making the production on better than revenge go SO HARD that I didn't even notice the lyric change till the second time around.”

“Dear John,” which is reportedly about her relationship with John Mayer, still has fans devastated.

The same goes for “Last Kiss,” another devastating breakup track. Many listeners have pointed out that her “shakey breath” was missing from 2023’s re-recording, but it hasn’t changed the song’s emotional impact. “Last Kiss (Taylor’s Version) may not have the shaky breath, but it still manages to ruin my life!!” one user wrote.

Meanwhile, Swift’s former flame Taylor Lautner is being praised on the app as fans’ favorite ex.

As for the From The Vault tracks, the juxtaposition of “I Can See You” and “Castles Crumbling” had fans particularly emotive. Swift does a thematic 180, switching from an upbeat pop track to a somber ballad.

Overall, it seems that fans are excited about the re-recordings and new songs.

Until Swift drops new music, we’ll be listening to Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on an endless loop.