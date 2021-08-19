Captain Carter Will Be A Key Figure In What If...? Season 2

Following the collapse of the Sacred Timeline in Loki, Marvel’s What If...? explores a number of alternate realities within the MCU multiverse. From Peggy Carter receiving the super soldier serum to T’Challa becoming Star-Lord, the show has already explored vastly different worlds within Season 1, and there are already more episodes planned for What If...? Season 2.

"I'm very happy that we're doing a What If...? series for Disney+ right now,” Marvel’s chief creative officer Kevin Feige told Buzzfeed Brazil in 2019. “I've seen most of them. We have 10 for Season 1 and we're already working on the next 10 for Season 2.”

As series creator A.C. Bradley explained to DiscussingFilm in 2019, it took her and the What If..? team “about three weeks” to come up with the stories for the show. “It was just all of us tossing around ideas. We had pictures of all the characters up. We had a timeline of the movies,” she said. Ultimately, they brainstormed about 30 “two-sentence ideas,” and Feige picked “like 25 of them. Then we made him be a little bit more selective and that’s how we found the first season.”

Season 2 will explore some of the leftover ideas, but as executive producer Brad Winderbaum told io9, that’s subject to change. “The world’s changed and the fictional Marvel Universe has changed. So new ideas also bubble forth, and new stories and new opportunities come about.”

Here’s everything else we know about Season 2 so far.

Marvel Studios

The What If? Season 2 Premiere Date

An exact premiere date for Season 2 has not yet been announced, but it will probably be sometime in 2022 at the earliest. Marvel is known for mapping out their schedule far in advance, and their 2021 release dates are already pretty set (and remember things got backed up due to the pandemic). This schedule includes Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in September, the Eternals movie and the Hawkeye TV show in November, and Spider-Man: No Way Home in December. We also know that despite being an animated show, the events of What If...? are still considered part of the MCU, so it’s not yet clear if a second season will only make sense if it debuts after one particular film or show.

The What If? Season 2 Cast

What If...? boasts a massive voice cast, with most of the actors from the live-action MCU films reprising their roles for the animated series in Season 1. (Scheduling conflicts kept some familiar faces from returning, like Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr.). Who’s featured in Season 2 is really dependent on what stories the show will explore next. As Bradley explained to DiscussingFilm, it’s only “a rumor” that there will be an episode that exactly corresponds to every single MCU movie, and t he second episode of What If...? already blended Black Panther with Guardians of the Galaxy. But “the objective is to hopefully see the majority of characters from all movies,” she added.

Winderbaum told Comicbook.com that they already know one character will headline Season 2: Peggy’s Captain Carter. “We realized, I think, early on in development as we were starting to get A.C. [Bradley's] scripts and starting to look at the arc of the series that there was going to be a character that bubbled up and became more important," Winderbaum said. "Not more important than the rest, but had a strong relationship with The Watcher, who is really our driving force behind the series, and that’s Captain Carter."

He continued: “Captain Carter was going to be the character who we would revisit in every season and continue that adventure. Obviously, we’re telling a story on a giant multiversal canvas so you never really know who’s going to pop up where and when. It’s very much an anthology, but there’s always opportunity for fun connections to be made.”

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.