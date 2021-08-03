What If...? is arriving just in time to cure viewers of their post-Loki lull — but the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first animated series is more than a fun retreading of old stories and roads not taken. In fact, What If...? is perfectly positioned to connect the MCU’s most recent chaos with the progression of Phase 4, especially in films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Executive producer Brad Winderbaum seemed to confirm the new show’s connection to MCU canon, telling Deadline that “it’s no coincidence that the show picks up right after Loki,” in which “the multi-verse has erupted in every possible direction.”

Since the trailer dropped, there’s already been an abundance of Marvel Easter eggs in What If...? It makes sense, given the show’s premise of twisting past places, characters, and events into new outcomes (like Peggy Carter getting the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers or T’Challa becoming Star-Lord instead of Peter Quill). And after Sylvie set the Multiverse free in the Season 1 finale of Loki, well, anything’s possible. Here are all the details, references, and Easter eggs you may have missed for What If...? so far.

The Watcher Voiced by Jeffrey Wright, The Watcher overseeing the events of What If...? comes from a powerful, cosmic group in the Marvel Comics — and we’ve actually met them before. The Watchers made their MCU debut in a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 post-credits scene as an unenthused audience to Stan Lee’s stories (ostensibly about the late Marvel scribe’s super-powered adventures). Not only did the brief scene tie The Watchers to Marvel lore in a major way, but it also foreshadowed the mysterious beings’ role in big events — perhaps not coincidentally, Vol. 2 premiered shortly before Thanos and his game-changing gauntlet wreaked havoc in Infinity War. As Wright says in the trailer, though, The Watchers don’t get involved — they just, well, watch: “I observe all that transpires here. But I do not, cannot, will not interfere.”

An Eternals Connection If that line rings a bell, it might be because you heard something pretty similar in the Eternals teaser. Here, the immortal group says they “have never interfered — until now.” Apparently, only something as monumental as the Multiverse opening up could stir The Watcher and Eternals alike. Incidentally, in the comics, The Watchers and Celestials (the cosmic beings from which the Eternals derived) oppose each other’s approach to influencing world events.

More Time Travel? Marvel Studios Doctor Strange’s Tilda Swinton will be returning for What If...?, and the Ancient One appears to narrate a significant moment in the series trailer. “Time. Reality. It’s changeable,” the sorcerer says, a possible reference to her conversation with Bruce Banner in Avengers: Endgame.

This post will be updated as new episodes of What If...? premiere on Disney+ every Wednesday.