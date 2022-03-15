The Queen’s 2022 Diary Is Under Major Review

By all accounts, 2022 is set to be a blockbuster year for the Queen, who is celebrating 70 years on the throne with her Platinum Jubilee. However, since testing positive for and recovering from COVID-19, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has now announced that she will be withdrawing from a number of major public engagements, including the annual Commonwealth Day Service.

On Mar. 7, the Queen welcomed Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, in a small reception, but has since scrapped other engagements scheduled for March, including the annual Diplomatic Reception – which was cancelled on account of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. It isn’t the only major change the Queen is adjusting to. It was recently announced that Buckingham Palace will no longer remain her primary residence, as she looks to permanently reside at Windsor Castle. She and the late Prince Philip relocated to Windsor in March 2020 as the UK entered its first lockdown.

At 95, Her Royal Highness has been experiencing ongoing health issues and has even herself accepted that she is now inevitably frailer. However, per the Daily Mail, royal sources stress that Queen Elizabeth is not ill, and remains committed to her monarchical duties. In a recent Instagram post, the Queen herself said she hopes “we can deepen our resolve to support and serve one another, and endeavour to ensure the Commonwealth remains an influential force for good in our world for many generations to come."

“The Royal Family understands the important role investitures play in recognising service and celebrating people’s contribution to society and there has been a real drive to catch up on the backlog created by COVID restrictions. The Prince of Wales, Princess Royal and Duke of Cambridge have been leading the charge”, the Daily Mail source explained.

Commonwealth Day - observed on Mar. 14 - is an annual commemoration of the formation of the Commonwealth, a legacy of the British Empire, and is typically marked with a service held at Westminster Abbey. Televised, Her Royal Highness has annually addressed the various Commonwealth states, with this year’s theme centred around ‘Delivering A Common Future’. This idea seeks to unite the 54 member countries of the Commonwealth, led by Her Majesty as its Head, in achieving common goals from fighting climate change to increasing world trade.

Apr. 9, 2022 will mark the first anniversary of the passing of her late husband, Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, so we may see the Queen return to public life for this anniversary. A Service of Thanksgiving in memory of the late Duke of Edinburgh is due to take place on March 29. Prince Harry and his family are already confirmed to not be attending the service. Per the Daily Mail, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed he wouldn’t be attending the service as negotiations with the Home Office regarding his security arrangements continue.