Here's What Happened To Every Love Island US Couple From Season 1

Entering into a relationship on reality TV is always a gamble. It's something the couples on Season 1 of Love Island US know all too well. One year later, all of them have split since leaving the island, though most remain friends. Here's what we know about their breakups.

Elizabeth & Zac

Season 1 winners Elizabeth and Zac were smitten with one another in 2019. But the busy realities of life quickly wedged between them when they returned home. “I think I can speak for everyone from the cast. We came back and just kind of had a hard time adjusting,” Elizabeth tells Bustle. “And then COVID hitting didn't make anything easier.” The pair decided to separate in December 2019. "We're friends. We check in on each other here and there,” she adds.

Alex & Dylan

Alex and Dylan's relationship was thrown "into real life, real quick," Alex says, when she broke her jaw shortly after returning home. “He was amazing with me when I broke my jaw, [but] that kind of takes a huge toll on people," she adds. "It's just not something normal.” They decided that they were better off as friends in November 2019.

Kyra & Cashel

Kyra and Cashel's relationship on the island was messy, and it only got messier at home. Kyra alleges that both she and Cashel cheated on each other. Cashel, however, calls the allegations "news to me." They ultimately parted ways in December 2019. "I didn't trust him. He didn't trust me," Kyra says. "It just kind of spiraled after that."

Caro & Ray

Caro and Ray were the couple to last the longest after Love Island, but Caro ended their long-distance relationship in June. “I just don’t feel like he was committed to the relationship like I was,” she said in an announcement on her YouTube channel. “So that’s why I decided to break up with him.” Ray, however, tells Bustle that he doesn't fear commitment — Caro simply didn't favor his flourishing social life.

“I guess she likes someone who will give her more attention,” he explains. “Based off her past experiences and what she's been through in her life, it's very difficult, you know, me being very friendly. I have a lot of female friends as well ... and that was always an issue for her.” Still, Ray has "no bad blood" with Caro, and hopes that they can reconnect one day as friends.

Weston & Emily

As the least promising couple to end Season 1, Weston and Emily dated for a little while before moving on. They didn't publicly announce their breakup, however, Emily wrote in a Valentine's Day Instagram post that she was spending the holiday "falling in love with myself."