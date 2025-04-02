Avengers, assemble — and by this, I mean every White Lotus character ever created. In a new cover story for The Hollywood Reporter with Season 3 cast, the White Lotus creator Mike White said he would “love” to make an all-star season of the acclaimed HBO series.

The idea came from Season 3 star Patrick Schwarzenegger, who said he “heard rumors” that White was planning an all-star season of The White Lotus. While it’s not confirmed yet, White replied, “I’d love to do that.” Naturally, everyone immediately had ideas for him.

Schwarzeneggar said he’d love to “get all the douche guys” from all three seasons at one hotel together, a thought that initially came from White himself. “Mike said that one day when we were on set, he was like, ‘Oh my God, it’d be so good to get you, Jake Lacy, and Theo James in the same room,’” he recalled.

HBO executive Casey Bloys also brought up a possible storyline. “Maybe Molly Shannon’s character (Kitty Patton) and Victoria Ratliff (Parker Posey) know each other?” he suggested. “There are so many connections between all these awful people.”

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It shouldn’t be surprising that White is interested in a White Lotus season with only previous cast members returning. After all, he’s also a past reality TV contestant, competing on The Amazing Race twice with his father Mel and once on Survivor in 2018. Both shows have done many “all-star” editions featuring previous contestants, with White even being one of them.

Additionally, bringing White Lotus stars back isn’t new for White, as the show’s second and third installments featured two Season 1 cast members.

Jennifer Coolidge reprised her Emmy-winning role as Tanya McQuaid in Season 2, with Jon Gries tagging along as her husband Greg. The following season, Natasha Rothwell returned as spa therapist Belinda, who unexpectedly gets embroiled in the aftermath of Tanya’s death thanks to Greg's surprise reappearance.

Even if White keeps following this trend, he’ll have enough stars to bring back for his all-star season when he decides the time is right. “There’s already pressure from HBO [for season four]. When they have something they’re bullish on, they want to get it out there,” he said. “We were supposed to start scouting in April, and I was like, ‘You guys, I haven’t been home in three years.’”