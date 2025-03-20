At this point, everyone is a suspect on The White Lotus Season 3. The surprise return of Greg (Jon Gries), who is attempting to pose as Gary in Thailand, immediately raised eyebrows. But since then, fans have also raised suspicions against Valentin (Arnas Fedaravičius) and Mook (Lalisa Manobal), thinking they could be involved in this season’s murder, robbery, or other crimes yet to be seen.

Now, after the season’s fifth episode aired on March 16, some fans suspect that the resort manager, Fabian (Christian Friedel), may be up to no good.

So far, Fabian has had a low-key presence compared to the first two White Lotus resort managers. He’s been primarily concerned with wanting to show off his singing talents during the dinner show, which pales in comparison to Armond’s (Murray Bartlett) Season 1 feuds with snobby guests, and Valentina’s (Sabrina Impacciatore) infatuation with her employee on Season 2.

However, his low-key presence is exactly what makes him a suspect in fans’ eyes, and as usual, they’re writing up all of their possible theories.

Why Is Fabian Suspicious?

As one fan posted on Reddit, they suspect that Fabian’s storyline feeling “underwhelming” thus far is intentional, building up to a much larger twist that reveals him as villainous. In a February interview with Variety, Friedel teased a significant character moment, saying Fabian had a “lot of secrets about him.”

Fabio Lovino/HBO

“With Fabian, we have a lot of fantasy about the character,” he explained. “We have a little story about him. And in Episode 7, Mike [White] gave me a great gift. I cannot tell what it is, but let me say this: it’s a typical German melancholic note.”

As part of their investigations, some fans read between the lines of Fabian’s interactions with Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), noting how he almost brushed off her concerns about Greg. Some fans think he’s already in cahoots with Greg and is possibly involved in the gift shop robbery.

Another fan pointed to Gaitok’s (Tayme Thapthimthong) interaction with a fellow security guard, who insinuated that someone wanted him fired after he failed to stop the robbers, but the hotel owner Sritala stopped it. This could further prove that Fabian was involved in the robbery and wanted to fire Gaitok to prevent the robbers from being identified.

However, one fan kept it simple and bravely predicted, “I think he's going to sing a song.”