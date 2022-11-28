Meet Jungle Runner-Up Owen Warner's Equally Handsome Brothers

During his stint in the Australian jungle, actor Owen Warner quickly became an I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2022 favourite. The Hollyoaks star tackled a series of gruesome challenges and won the hearts of viewers and his campmates alike throughout his journey on the ITV reality series. After finishing in a respectable second place behind Queen of the Jungle, Jill Scott, Warner reunited with his family, including his two brothers, in the best way. But, who are Owen Warner’s brothers, Jake and Louie? Keep scrolling for everything we know about the pair.

Similar to his soap opera star sibling, Louie Warlner is no stranger to being in front of the camera, and currently enjoys a career as a model and photographer. As per OK!, Louie was first scouted by a modelling agency while working for a catering company. After initially turning the opportunity down, he was later discovered through Instagram (where he has almost 40,000 followers) and was hired as the face of Boohoo within three months of being signed.

Meanwhile, it appears the creative gene runs in the family, as musician brother Jake Warner currently works as a recording artist and video director. Based in London, Jake is also the founder of his very own production company, Warner Visuals.

As mentioned, Jake and Louie — who look strikingly similar to brother Owen — had a heartwarming reunion with the I’m a Celebrity runner-up on Nov. 27. In a clip shared to Owen’s Instagram Stories ahead of his jungle exit, the pair explained that they had arrived in Australia and planned to surprise their sibling while dressed as jungle rangers.

“We’re gonna sneak out and have a photo with him in disguise, and see if he recognises us,” the brothers explained on Instagram. “He has no idea we’re in Australia. It’s gonna be mad.”

In a follow-up clip, Jake and Louie are shown joining in on a group photo being taken of Owen and the brothers’ parents, Polly and Tim, while donned in their ranger disguises. After realising that his two siblings have travelled to surprise him, a visibly shocked Owen embraces his siblings and the trio enjoy the sweetest on-camera reunion.

As per the Daily Mail, the Hollyoaks star enjoyed a second emotional reunion with his lookalike brothers at the Marriott Hotel on Nov. 27, where fellow contestants including Boy George, Chris Moyles, and Scarlette Douglas have been staying since their jungle eliminations.