A Werewolf By Night Sequel Could Be In The Cards

With Marvel’s Werewolf by Night special — which dropped on Disney+ Oct. 7 — the superhero franchise introduced an entirely new kind of creature to its lineup of sorcerers, scientists, Super-Soldiers and other Marvel Cinematic Universe archetypes. The thrilling black-and-white special may be perfectly suited to your Halloween viewing needs, but its use of monsters (from Jack Russell to Man-Thing) may lead you to wonder if it will extend beyond this spooky season, too. Are more monsters coming to the MCU? Or will there be a Werewolf by Night sequel, perhaps? Here’s what we know so far.

Recently, the MCU’s been greenlighting several spinoff projects with newly introduced characters who gain fast fan followings — think, Echo or Agatha: Coven of Chaos — so there’s every reason to believe that Werewolf by Night could see future installments in some form. Director Michael Giacchino is pretty into the idea, too. “Well, I love these characters,” he recently told Collider. “I mean, the reason I did this was because I love them so much. I think Elsa Bloodstone is an incredible character and Jack Russell. These are people that I have such an affinity for. So would I want to do more with them? Absolutely, I'd want to do more with them. I have a lot of ideas of things I'd want to do.”

Marvel Studios

Gael García Bernal, who plays Jack Russell, also seems to have loved playing a monster — so if a Werewolf by Night sequel does, in fact, happen, you can likely count on him to be involved. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Golden Globe winner hinted at the possibility. “It was fantastic to have the opportunity to interpret this character,” he said of the role, which was “a direct invitation” from Giacchino. “There are a lot of tangents and a lot of places that this character or this world can lead to ... I feel really lucky to be in this world of Marvel because of their know-how and infrastructure. We also got to try things out and experiment. So we were taken care of, and I can’t wait to do more with this great opportunity.”

A Werewolf by Night sequel hasn’t been confirmed, but it would be a fun way to expand the MCU’s monster sphere — especially now that a new Blade movie is on the way, introducing (er, reintroducing) another iconic hunter to the fold.