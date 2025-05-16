TikTok’s Favorite 10-10-10 Manifestation Method Is Apparently “Scary Powerful”

There are countless ways to make your dreams come true. On TikTok, you’ll see over 80 million posts about manifesting, each one is more unique than the next. Some people like the 17-second manifestation hack, others are into the password trick, and some even whisper their goals into a glass of water.

For a super straightforward option, the 10/10/10 manifestation method could be your best bet. Creator @somachhaya has called this approach “scary powerful,” and she says that everything she’s ever written down has come true. Another creator, who goes by @noorrraaaaaaaa, also gave it a try to boost her goals. Her video now has over 1.4 million likes.

The idea is simple: you write down 10 things you want, 10 things you’re grateful for, and 10 things you love. For the third category, another option is to write down 10 reasons why you deserve your dreams to come true or 10 things you want to let go.

Many people write these lists for 10 days in a row, and then they kick back and hope the universe will do its thing. Here, an expert weighs in on why it just might work, as well as how to make your manifestation as potent as possible.

What Is The 10/10/10 Manifestation Method?

According to Brianna Paruolo, LCMHC, a psychotherapist and founder of On Par Therapy, the 10/10/10 manifestation method is a mindfulness and intention-setting practice that allows you to connect with three important aspects of your life: your desires, your gratitude, and your joy. And that’s what creates a strong supercharge.

“By writing down 10 things you want, 10 things you’re grateful for, and 10 things you love, you create a balanced framework that honors your aspirations and your present reality,” she tells Bustle. “This method also helps align your conscious awareness with your deeper values while fostering a mindset conducive to manifesting your intentions.”

10 Things You Want

The manifestation girlies of the world will know this is one of the most important steps. To send a message to the universe, you need to be firm and clear about what you want. “Writing your desires creates clarity about what truly matters to you and helps bypass the inner critic that might tell you these dreams aren't possible,” says Paruolo. By putting them on paper, you’re almost making a cosmic to-do list.

10 Things You’re Grateful For

Practicing gratitude is another biggie. “In manifestation work, gratitude is essential because it signals to your subconscious that you are already experiencing abundance,” she says. “This creates an energetic state of receptivity rather than lack, which is crucial for attracting more of what you desire.”

Gratitude lists also reduce your stress, which in turn makes it easier to spot good opportunities as they come your way. This is essential if you’re hoping to snag a new job, find a partner, score a cute apartment, etc.

10 Things You Love

While gratitude focuses on what you already have, writing down 10 things you love helps you zero in on what genuinely brings you joy. “This subtle difference is powerful,” says Paruolo. “When you name what you truly love, [you] ensure that your manifestations are aligned with your deepest self, rather than with external expectations.”

By focusing on what you love, you can also raise your frequency, which is manifestation speak for the “vibes” you’re giving off. “This practice reminds you to incorporate more of these joy-bringing elements into your daily life, creating immediate fulfillment while working toward longer-term desires,” she says.

How To Try The 10/10/10 Manifestation Method

While there is no one right way to do the 10/10/10 method, a lot of people like to grab a paper and pen and write a list of 1 through 10 three times. To spice it up, some use a different color ink for each list — or whatever else feels right. You can do it in your notes app, too, but many folks believe physical writing helps your goals feel more real.

On TikTok, many creators recommend doing this manifestation method 10 days in a row. According to Paruolo, the number 10 feels balanced and powerful, but 10 days also gives you enough time to focus on your goals while allowing your gratitude practice to sink in.

That said, “consistency is more important than frequency,” Paruolo says. “For some, a daily practice creates momentum and deeper integration, while others find a weekly ritual allows for more thoughtful reflection.”

For an extra dose of intention, Paruolo suggests writing your 10/10/10 list when you aren’t distracted, so maybe first thing in the morning or while chilling in the park on a Saturday. “Play around with the timing for the first week or so to find what works best for you,” she says. As you scribble, imagine that your goals have already happened.

If you do this regularly, you’ll notice that your list naturally changes over time, especially as you achieve your dreams or realize certain items no longer feel quite right. Whether you jot down the same 30 things every day or switch it up, the act of writing your 10/10/10 should start to shift your life in amazing ways.

“The 10/10/10 method is so powerful because it creates balance between future desires and present appreciation, a key component often missing in manifestation practices,” she says. It also connects your imagination (wants), your heart (gratitude), and your authentic self (loves). “Over time, this method helps dissolve the subconscious barriers between ourselves and our desires.” And just like that, you’re closer to your dreams.

Source:

Brianna Paruolo, LCMHC, psychotherapist, founder of On Par Therapy