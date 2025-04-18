This TikTok-Viral Manifestation Hack Can Be Used Every Day

Manifestation can feel like a lot of work. When you hear about someone manifesting abundance, their ideal relationship, or career success, it often means they’re making vision boards, writing in a gratitude journal, or reciting mantras in the mirror every morning. These habits are meant to keep you focused and on track, while ensuring the universe has your back, but they’re also incredibly time-consuming.

That’s why many people on TikTok are keeping things simple by turning their passwords into affirmations, a trend that has thousands of results in the app. Instead of typing a random mess of numbers, characters, and letters, the idea is to include a meaningful mantra in your password. Think “iamhappyandabundant111” or “iamworthyoflove111333.”

Seeing as you type in passwords all day long — to open your laptop, check your emails, etc. — each moment offers a chance to pause and reflect on what you’re working towards.

Creator @brittanysodoraleonor changed her computer password to a mantra for the new year. “Now every time I log in, I have to type in my vision word,” she said. “It’s such an easy way to consciously and subconsciously remind yourself of what you are trying to call into your life.” Here’s what to know about the password manifestation hack, according to experts.

Using Your Passwords As Affirmations

The password manifestation hack works for everyday mantras about health, love, and abundance, as well as specific goals. Creator @watermelongorly said she uses this trick at work, where she has to change her password every three months on her company laptop.

She sets passwords that relate to something good she’d like to feel, have, or achieve, and she’ll add a bunch of exclamation points at the end for good measure. “[That way] I’m starting off my day thinking about it,” she said in an April 7 TikTok. “It’s a way to manifest that is really no effort — and it does work.”

Creator @winningwithbrittney also uses this trick to get ahead in her career. “If you’re looking to get a raise, your password could be ‘thankyoufortheraise888.” In her comments, someone said, “I do this ALL THE TIME,” while another wrote, “When I was in university, I would always use passwords like BrandManager or Marketing... and that’s where I am now.”

Why Password Manifestations Work

According to Mimi Bouchard, an author and thought leader, manifesting isn’t about wishing for something and hoping it shows up, but about becoming the version of yourself who already has it. “It’s aligning your energy, your thoughts, and your habits with the future you’re calling in,” she tells Bustle.

By changing your passwords to affirmations and including a few angel numbers, too, like 111 or 333, you help supercharge your manifestation process by constantly reminding yourself of a new belief or idea, adds Missy Toy Ozeas, who works as an energy healer.

As you work towards your goals, these daily reminders keep you in the right headspace to see opportunities as they arise, and it also starts to feel like it’s already yours.

The repetition is also key. “A password might seem like a small thing, but it’s something you type every day — probably multiple times,” says Bouchard. “When it’s a powerful affirmation, it becomes a subconscious imprint. You’re literally feeding your nervous system the message: ‘This is who I am now.’”

Password manifestations also work well as a habit-stacking hack, where you might couple your password affirmation with another grounding practice.

“Even just pausing for three seconds to breathe, close your eyes, and feel into the energy of your future self — that’s enough to shift your state,” says Bouchard. “You don’t need a long morning routine to create real change. It’s these micro-moments throughout the day that make the biggest difference.”

