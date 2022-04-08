There’s a reason why some numbers stop you in your tracks. Maybe you caught a glimpse of a license plate with 777 right after your coffee order rang out to $7.77. Coincidence? I think not. Numerologists believe these significant numerical patterns relay messages from the universe. If you’ve been visited by this curious angel number — aka, a repeating sequence of numbers — you might have some questions as to what these codes may be trying to spell out for you. While 777, like all angel numbers, can be interpreted differently depending on the person, numerologists consider the meaning of angel number 777 to be super lucky, signaling fortune and financial abundance. Seeing these digits could mean good tidings are afoot.

“Spiritually, angel numbers represent contact from someone or something beyond the physical realm. They’re witnessed as hopeful assurance that we’re not alone and that there’s more beyond the mundane,” Erin River Sunday, consulting astrologer for Birthdate Co., tells Bustle.

In numerology, each number holds certain energy, and angel numbers amplify that meaning, since they’re repeated. The number seven signifies depth and spiritual wisdom, and when repeated three times, it’s also associated with financial opportunities and abundance. (Vegas, anyone?)

Is 777 popping up in your day-to-day? Keep reading to know the spiritual meaning of 777 and how to work with its favorable vibes.

The Meaning Of Angel Number 777

While the number seven is inquisitive and practical, it’s also related to the spiritual realm and inner wisdom. It’s a reflection of the inner self — think, your subconscious, purpose, and spirituality. This transcendental digit is determined to seek the truth and find a deeper meaning in the mundane.

“Since seven relates to the intellect and deep wisdom, 777 can be experienced as divine guidance that studying the intricacies of life will eventually lead to the answers you seek,” says Sunday. If there are blockages in your life or you’re experiencing gnarly brain fog, seeing a 777 could indicate that you should focus on addressing those issues by doing introspective shadow work to find clarity on your specific situation. For example, if you’re unsure whether you’re on the right track in your career, 777 might be urging you to slow down, take a night off to meditate, and reflect on whether your current job is feeding your spirituality. Because 777 is all about luck and abundance, spotting this number is a good sign that good fortune and financial prosperity are on their way to you.

Angel Number 777 In Love, Relationships, & More

Just like lucky number 777 translates to big wins at the slot machines, it could mean a thriving love life or that a special union is in the cards for you. Sunday says this could be because of the number’s association with a certain sociable zodiac sign. “Libra is the seventh sign of the zodiac, so 777 radiates a very partnership-driven astrological energy,” explains Sunday. “If you’re looking for love, 777 could be a beautiful sign that it’s looking for you, too.”

The number 7 is a truth-seeker, so if you’ve been noticing 777 in droves, it could mean positive things for your relationship or prospects. Since seven is connected to all things mystical, you can expect that angel number 777 sees relationships and love through a supernatural, nonmaterial lens.

Have thoughts about whether your crush is the right person for you? Seeing 777 might be your sign that this is the real deal. “The angel number 777 is a special and supportive sign that both your romantic relationships and friendships are right where they’re meant to be,” says Sunday.

What To Do If You See 777

Generally, encountering this angel number is an auspicious sign, but it still helps to pause and slow down when it catches your eye. That’s because seven is all about depth and introspection.

“Rather than immediately jumping to the internet for an answer, try to turn inward. Ask your intuition what this number might be trying to communicate to you specifically,” explains Sunday. “By acknowledging it, you’re showing the Universe that you’re ready for the conversation.”

If you feel drawn to the angel number, Sunday suggests using it in your manifestation practice as an effective method to channel its supernatural energy. “Try writing 777 down in prominent places- like your journal, or even a sticky note on your laptop,” explains Sunday. “Focusing on the angel number in an intentional way will show the Universe you’re ready to receive.”

Everyone interprets the meaning of 777 a little differently. But if you’re noticing 777 out and about, you can personalize it by taking notice of your emotions, thoughts, your current situation, and where you are when it catches your eye. When you get a sense of the patterns and synchronicity of 777, you can take it as a sign to reflect on your deep desires and sprinkle a little bit of seven magic into your life.