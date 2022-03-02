From coffee machines to heated mattress toppers, the coveted middle aisle at Aldi is ideal for finding a bargain. Taking to Instagram to announce its latest Aldi Specialbuy, the much-loved chain has, once again, delivered. This time, the bargain in question is a £399.99 inflatable hot tub, but there’s a catch — it’s only available online.

Accommodating up to four adults, the inflatable fun house has returned just in time for spring. Hosting 135 air jets, heated bubbles, two headrests, and a user-friendly control panel, this is an absolute steal, and it’s got a three-year warranty. Past users have rated this luxury item a resounding five stars.

And if you feel like having a last-minute hot tub party, it comes equipped with a carry bag, thermal ground cloth, and lockable cover, so you can soak into a spa full of bubbles with a moment’s notice. If you’d like to take your investment to the next level, Aldi is offering a range of accessories to accompany the hot tub experience. From inflatable lighting devices to an LED cup holder, it’s never been easier to channel the #materialgirl aesthetic that everyone on TikTok is raving about.

Aldi online exclusives tend to sell out quickly, so snap this one up quickly! Orders can be placed via the Aldi website – and don’t forget, this one’s online-only, so you can save yourself a supermarket sweep and purchase from the comfort of your own home.