3 Manifestation Rituals To Try During April’s Full Pink Moon

This month’s lunar climax is peaking on the evening of April 12, and it’s coming in the form of a full moon in airy Libra. Also known as the annual Pink Moon, it’s an important one for manifesting — as it’s not only the first full moon of spring but the first lunation since February that isn’t also an eclipse. This means that moon rituals and intention-setting spells are fully back on the table, so if you’re ready to start directing some cosmic energy in your life, you should try one of these April full moon manifestation rituals to help connect you with your magic.

The new and full moons of March were eclipses, which means moon manifestations were on pause — at least if you follow the advice of many astrologers and magic practitioners. During an eclipse, the sun and moon block each other’s paths while simultaneously activating the fate-aligning North and South Nodes of Destiny. That’s why it’s believed you should let the universe do its thing during these periods instead of focusing all your energy on trying to manifest your intentions. Sometimes fate can open unexpected doors that tie in with a greater plan, and eclipses are all about that, so there’s no reason to interrupt its flow.

Halfpoint Images/Moment/Getty Images

But the April 12 Pink Moon is ripe for some lunar magic-making. It takes place in the harmony-seeking and beauty-loving sign of Libra, asking everyone to set aside their self-focused Aries season instincts and focus on the synergy they’re creating with the people and energies around them. Some of the most notable Libra zodiac energies relate to balance, partnership, and social connectedness, so focusing on manifesting intentions related to these themes can be especially potent during this full moon.

The Pink Moon is the first full moon of spring and the astrological year — both of which began with the spring equinox on March 20 — so make it count with one of these April full moon manifestation rituals.

Flower-Planting Manifestation

Fun fact: April’s full moon is traditionally dubbed the Pink Moon because of the abundance of pink phlox flowers that bloom in North America during this time of year. And because spring is associated with themes of fertility and growth, this season’s premiere full moon is the perfect time to tend to your heart’s garden and plant a flower as a symbol of your intentions.

On the day of the full moon, gather gardening supplies — a pot, fresh soil, and some seeds or ready-to-plant florals — and find a space in your home or outdoors that will meet the sunlight and temperature needs of your flower of choice. If you want to align with the lunar symbolism of the Pink Moon, choose a blush-colored flower to plant, such as pink roses, petunias, carnations, or begonias.

Dmitry Modestov / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images

Grab a small piece of paper and, on it, write down whatever you’re currently working toward — especially if it’s an endeavor that’s been on your mind during this full moon. As you fill your pot with soil and plant your seeds or transplant your flower bulbs, fold up the paper very small and bury it somewhere in the soil, giving your seeds or flower roots space to grow. As you water the plant for the first time, say aloud, “As this flower grows, so will my intentions bloom. From spring to summer, fall to winter, under the Pink Moon.” You can repeat this mantra each time you water the plant as a reminder to keep your goals in mind.

Shadow-To-Light Affirmation Ritual

This full moon is rising opposite to a minor planet called Chiron, which is named after a mythological wounded mystic who had the power to heal everyone but himself. In astrology, this celestial body symbolizes people’s sensitivities, traumas, and other triggers, so this lunation is likely to pull some of these emotional aches out of the shadows and into the light.

This can be painful, but you can use this swell of feelings to fuel your manifestations and an opportunity to heal from whatever hurts. Try writing down a list of everything tender or raw for you right now. These might be feelings of self-consciousness, anxieties you’re having, difficult memories surfacing, or anything else in your heart that feels like it’s being poked and prodded.

FreshSplash/E+/Getty Images

Now, write a list of affirmations that correspond with each statement on your list that offer some hope and healing for the painful thought or feeling. For example, if one of your current triggers is “I feel like I’m not good enough and am never going to get ahead at work,” then you could write “I am fully capable of achieving my career goals and will get exactly where I need to be at work.” Now you’re equipped with a set of positive affirmations that can help counteract these triggers as they come up, giving them less power over time and making more space for your manifestations to come true.

Venusian Crystal Love Spell

If you’re trying to manifest more love in your life, this is a gorgeous full moon to do so, as Libra is the sign that rules partnerships, and spring is the season of new life and hope. Additionally, love planet Venus — the planetary ruler of Libra — is ending its retrograde period one hour after the full moon peaks, paving the way for more connection and harmony in relationships.

A great way to connect with the earth’s vibrations during this period of cosmic shifts is to work with crystals for love and romance. The color pink is associated with the heart chakra and the planet Venus — and because this also happens to be the annual Pink Moon, you should work with a crystal in a rosy hue. Rose quartz, rhodochrosite, kunzite, or rhodonite are all great options that possess sweet and love-enhancing properties.

Israel Sebastian/Moment/Getty Images

The full moon hits its totality at exactly 8:22 pm ET on April 12, and you should wait until at least one hour after it peaks to perform your ritual, as that’s when Venus will officially station direct. Under the light of the full moon and with the clarity in your heart brought about by the end of Venus retrograde, hold your crystal in your hands and meditate, visualizing what you’d like to see unfold in your love life over the coming season.

You can imagine your dream partner coming into your life, happy developments in a current relationship, or just feelings you’d like to experience in the realm of romance. Then say out loud, “I call on love planet Venus and the full Pink Moon to bring me the love that I dream of soon.” Now that you’ve charged your crystal with your intention, you can carry it with you or put it out in your space to remind you of the good luck in love brought on by this Libran lunation.