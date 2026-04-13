The astrology of April has gotten spicier as the month’s gone on, as a whole stellium of planets has piled up in the feisty fire sign of Aries. The new moon in Aries that peaks on April 17 marks the height of this red-hot cosmic congregation, bringing forth a powerful new beginning that can jump-start any goals that have been slow-going since the year began. The spiritual meaning of April’s new moon is about growth, empowerment, and leadership — and all zodiac signs can connect with its fierce and fiery energy.

New moons denote the kick-off to a fresh lunar month, and they take place when the sun and moon align with one another at the exact same point in the zodiac. This union of the luminaries symbolizes a new beginning energetically as well as cyclically, so they’re thought to be supportive of new endeavors, planting seeds for future projects, or generally starting something anew.

April’s new moon takes place in bold and brazen Aries — the very first sign of the zodiac, symbolized by the fearless and headstrong ram. It’s the first new moon to hit since the spring equinox and astrological new year, so its spiritual meaning is about lighting up your inner leader, embracing your independence, and pushing forward more fearlessly toward whatever goals you’ve set your sights on. There’s a whole lot of firepower behind this lunation, so expect a pedal-to-the-metal type of vibe.

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The Aries energy of the April 17 new moon will be immensely potent, so working with its spiritual meaning can help you make the most of the magic. Read on for all the symbolism and astrological energy that’s fueling this lunation.

April’s New Moon In Aries

Aries season aligns with the start of the astrological new year, making it an especially energizing period full of motivation, zeal, and excitement about all the growth that’s yet to come. The new moon on April 17 rises during the final days of this season, and it brings the sun and moon together amidst a whole slew of planets that have banded together in Aries — which include Mercury, Mars, Saturn, and Neptune in addition to the luminaries.

The activation of this stellium alongside the new moon serves as Aries season’s closing act, and it allows all of its deliciously fiery energy to marinate into an ultra-motivating secret sauce. The spiritual meaning of this lunation fully embodies the trailblazing energy of the sign it takes place in, inviting you to take action on whatever you’ve been visualizing and brewing since 2026 began.

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At the time of the new moon, there will be a very intense quadruple conjunction happening in Aries between mental Mercury, stern Saturn, dreamy Neptune, and go-getter Mars — the last of which happens to be Aries’ governing planet, and thus the ruler of this lunation. Having all of these planets within five degrees of one another creates a rare and potent blend of cosmic energies that’ll require some finesse to work with properly. There are certainly some challenges here — Mercury loves logic and clarity while Neptune is all about blurring lines; Mars acts impulsively and instantly while Saturn is cautious and long-term-oriented. However, if you’re able to bring some structure to your fantasies and give your ambition some discipline, this can be one of the most motivating and creative opportunities to build something that’ll serve you for a long time to come.

Brazenly state your desires.

The new moon itself will be making a positive connection to transformational Pluto, giving depth, intensity, and immense growth potential to all endeavors undertaken during this period. Whatever you choose to embark on right now is likely to reverberate both into the future and into your psyche, so listen to your intuition and instinct just as much as you weigh information and past experience. Aries’ impulsiveness blended with Pluto’s depth can create meaningful motion toward your long term visions.

Working With April’s New Moon

If there was ever a time to set bold intentions, it’s this new moon on April 17. Because this lunation takes place in headstrong Aries, it’s making everyone a little less afraid to charge forward, blaze new trails, and take initiative around anything that lights their fire — so summon your inner warrior and start making some big moves. If there are things that have been sitting on your vision board, to-do list, or New Year’s resolutions for too long, you’ll have the opportunity to put a flame under these goals, finally pushing them forward and making progress.

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If you’re into moon spells and rituals, this is also a fabulous time to use candle magic as a way of channeling the fiery energy of this Aries new moon stellium into your intentions. Light a red candle to honor the Mars-ruled influence of this new moon in Aries, and sprinkle spicy herbs like cinnamon or red pepper around the candle to add additional heat and momentum to your intention-setting spell.

Crystals like bloodstone or carnelian can boost your confidence and bring a grounded sense of courage, so these are also great accessories for your spell. On the night of the new moon, either write down or speak aloud your intentions, allowing yourself to drop any self-consciousness or doubt and just brazenly state your desires. Then light your red candle alongside your herbs or crystals, and meditate on your intentions as the flame burns.