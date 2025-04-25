April 27’s New Moon Will Be Game-Changing For These Zodiac Signs

The fertile springtime energy of Taurus season is ideal for nurturing goals, and this month’s new moon is bringing a grounding opportunity to do just that. The new moon rising on Sunday, April 27, finds the sun and moon coming together in fixed earth sign Taurus’ territory, inspiring a more productive and practical approach to life. However, sowing healthy seeds and growing lush gardens isn’t easy, and the zodiac signs most affected by the April new moon will feel both the intensity and auspicious opportunity of this important cosmic moment.

Taurus zodiac energy is embodied, pleasure-seeking, and down-to-earth, so it helps all zodiac signs tap into their physical senses and be more present in the current moment. This allows you to see your goals from a more pragmatic point of view, making it clear the slow but steady steps that should be taken to get from one side of your dreams to the other. Taurus season gives you the drive to put in a sustained and solid effort that’ll bring the sparks of ideas that came to us during Aries season to life.

Having a new moon in this sensory-oriented and hardworking area of the zodiac is fantastic for feeding your tangible goals and breathing life into more materialistic intentions. But good things don’t always come easy, and such is certainly the case with this lunation. The new moon will be locked in a tense fixed sign T-square with control-seeking Pluto in Aquarius and warrior-minded Mars in Leo, bringing power struggles to a high point and making it difficult to charge ahead. These planetary clashes present challenges, but if you work with them instead of against them, they can help you turn a corner and break through to the other side of where you want to be.

You might have to work some things out before you find steady ground to stand on during this lunation, but for the signs most affected by the April 27 new moon, the results will be worth it.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) This new moon is hitting in your zodiac sign, so it’s your goals and visions that are currently on the table, waiting to be tended to and served up on a silver platter. But to bring your proverbial dinner party to life, you’re gonna need to work around some roadblocks — both literal and emotional. The new moon is tied up in a tense tangle with controlling Pluto and warrior Mars, pulling your home and work life into the lunar mix. Power struggles in your career or family could make it difficult to see your next steps or get in tune with what your heart wants, as it’ll be easy to get caught up in the drama. However, you’re no stranger to having to problem-solve, and there’s nothing this new moon will present you with that you won’t be able to work your way through. Keep your nose to the grindstone and face the challenges as they come. Success is waiting on the other side.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) This new moon is bringing a major opportunity to turn over a lucrative and long-lasting new leaf in your career life. It’s a fabulous time to put together a practical plan filled with tangible steps, and you’ve got the confidence necessary to see it through. However, you’ll need to find a way to tap into your laser focus to make it happen, because the current planetary intensity could force you to take things slower than you’d like. Go-getter planet Mars is in your sign, and it’s currently locked in an intense quarrel with both the new moon and controlling planet Pluto in your relationship zone. You’ll have all the motivation in the world to pursue your professional goals, but you might find that outside influences, unforeseen roadblocks, or sudden slashes in confidence could push back your plans. But if you power through the potholes, you’ll find you can build something really important.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) This new moon is an especially emotional one for you, as it’s peaking in your private and domestic fourth house. Now’s a time when you can put down some really meaningful roots, the branches from which will eventually extend into all different parts of your life, bringing stability and centeredness to all your endeavors. But all of this begins at home and in your heart, and you’ll have to move through some emotional baggage if you’d like to make the most of this lunar opportunity. Control-hungry Pluto is in your sign during this lunation, fighting with hot-headed Mars in your relationship zone and squaring off with the new moon. Power struggles in relationships could pull your attention away from your inner self, but practice re-centering yourself in your truth. When you come from a grounded place, you’ll be able to see things more clearly.

