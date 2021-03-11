When Aries and Scorpio get together, it’s a relationship that’s oh-so-wrong yet feels so right. For one, Aries is pure, action-oriented, fiery energy, while the watery Scorpio is deep, emotional, and introspective. Aries is direct, and what you see is what you get. With the mysterious Scorpio, you never really know what’s going through their head. There are a lot of reasons why these two shouldn’t work out. But when the sexual chemistry is out of this world, there’s no way these two will let each other go that easily. Aries and Scorpio’s zodiac compatibility will tell you what you need to know when the two most passionate signs in the zodiac get together.

“This relationship is best defined as an aggressive dance between fire and water,” Elisa Robyn, Ph.D., an astrologer and astrology transitions consultant, tells Bustle. “Water evaporates with too much fire, and the fire is quenched by water. Both signs are ruled by Mars, with Scorpio also ruled by Pluto. This combination can lead to shared aggression, with a bit of darkness. Neither sign is known for tenderness, so this can be a relationship full of battles that leads to making up passionately.”

Forming an emotional connection is going to be one of the biggest struggles between these two signs. Scorpios feel things very deeply and need to share their thoughts and feelings with their partner. On the other hand, Aries gets easily bored by discussions that don’t lead to action and results. “Aries can feel drowned in the scorpion’s emotional waters, while the Scorpio might feel shattered and rejected,” Robyn says. They’ll have to work hard at understanding the other's emotional needs, which will be a real challenge for these two. For Scorpio, who wants to bond with their partner on a deep level, Aries’ way of handling emotions may be a deal-breaker.

Intellectually, Aries and Scorpio make an OK match if there’s a topic that interests them both. Aries can get very enthusiastic when they talk about things they’re passionate about, and Scorpio will love seeing that side of them. Scorpio is also willing to explore new and unusual topics, while Aries will find that fascinating. However, Scorpios tend to become obsessive and will explore everything there is to know about a certain topic. Aries isn’t like that and tends to get bored easily. Scorpio will see Aries’ short attention span as a sign that they’re shallow.

Despite being emotionally and intellectually incompatible, Aries and Scorpio are highly compatible in bed. “These two signs come together powerfully when sex is involved, much like a nuclear reaction,” Robyn says. Due to their shared Mars ruler, there’s a strong magnetic attraction between these two and a lot of passion between them. They will fight for dominance and push each other’s sexual limits.

If a sexual relationship is the only thing Aries and Scorpio want, both partners can work really well. However, it can get complicated over time. According to Robyn, Aries likes sex to be a physical experience without deep emotions involved, while Scorpios love the game of seduction and a deep soul-level connection. Even if they don’t end up working out, this is a relationship that neither sign will be able to forget.

Overall, an Aries and Scorpio relationship will take a lot of work as they are considered incompatible zodiac signs. But it is possible. According to Robyn, each person will have to accept the other's needs, learn new communication skills, and find common ground emotionally and intellectually. Finding shared activities besides sex will also be helpful.

