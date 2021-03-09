Is Aries Compatible With Virgo In Relationships?

When the fast-moving fiery Aries gets together with the slow and steady earthy Virgo, it isn’t exactly a match made in heaven. For one, they couldn’t be any more different. Aries is bold, outgoing, and spontaneous, while Virgos tend to be reserved, soft-spoken, and highly organized. Virgos also live to be in service to others, while Aries is known for being on the selfish side. Because of this, they’re naturally prone to having an imbalanced power dynamic. However, no zodiac couple is ever really doomed to fail. Aries and Virgo’s zodiac compatibility will give you insight into what you need to know about this fire and earth sign pairing and what it might take to make this relationship work.

“Those born under Virgo and Aries may not have a great deal in common, depending on what other aspects are in their charts,” Leslie Hale, an astrologer with Keen.com, tells Bustle. “Aries is a cardinal fire sign that likes constant forward movement, has a take-charge type of attitude, and is always looking at the bigger picture. Virgo, on the other hand, is a mutable earth sign who’s down-to-earth, typically in no hurry, and often focused on details and getting day-to-day things done.”

Mercury-ruled Virgos are very logical. They tend to overanalyze and will go through every fact and detail before making a decision. On the other hand, the Mars-ruled Aries tends to act before thinking.

“It’s highly unlikely that Aries will ever change their ways, and Virgo may view Aries as too impulsive for their liking,” Hale says. “Impulsiveness and acting without considering all of the details first could bring out the Virgo’s tendency to criticize, and things could escalate badly from there.” Although Aries value directness and tend to welcome constructive criticism, Virgo’s nitpicking can be a little too much for the ram to handle.

Sexually, this couple could go either way. Virgos are highly sensual and love taking their time exploring their partner’s body, while Aries like getting right down to business. According to Hale, Aries may not have the patience to go at Virgo’s pace, and Virgo may feel like Aries is in too much of a hurry to really satisfy their needs.

However, it’s in a Virgo’s nature to take care of their partner. According to Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils, this can make a really nice “top-bottom polarity” that works well for both parties. “Aries gets the party started, while Virgo is meticulous and intuitive about how to best 'serve’ their partner,” Semos says. “Because of how unequal their dynamic is, it can be super hot and passionate — never burning.”

Although Aries and Virgo are considered an incompatible zodiac match, there’s still potential for longevity. It’s just going to require a lot of work. “As long as each partner is grateful for how different the other is and not villainize the other for doing things differently, this can work,” Semos says. “It will take vision, time, and commitment, which one or both partners might not have.”

