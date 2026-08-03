Your August Money Horoscope

The logistical messes of Mercury retrograde came to an end as of late July, and the astrology of August will have work projects and money matters speeding up. You’ll want to buckle up and get your head on straight, because eclipse season spans throughout this month, so lightning-fast changes, unexpected revelations, and destiny-shaping events could shake up everyone’s professional and financial landscape. With that in mind, your August 2026 money horoscope is not to be missed.

The month kicks off in Leo season, so confidence levels are high. Just don’t let your ego get in the way of making sound decisions. Attention is great, but it doesn’t guarantee cash in your bank account! The first week of August in particular is good for productivity and discipline, especially when it comes to accomplishing long-term goals. Look toward the future and start building toward the money goals and career milestones that realistically aren’t going to happen overnight.

Mental planet Mercury joins the sun in flashy and fiery Leo on Aug. 9, making it a great time to pitch something you’re passionate about or make a bold decision. Keep your ears open, as new information and fresh creative opportunities could emerge now, resulting in a shift of priorities thanks to the Leo-ruled solar eclipse on Aug. 12. If you’re given the chance to show off your talents and act on a big idea during the middle of the month, take it.

Virgo season begins on Aug. 22, making everyone more concerned with getting organized and improving whatever isn’t up to par. Drill into the details of your life and tidy up any areas that have spiraled into disarray, whether that’s your budget, your desk, or your Google calendar. You may find that as you clean things up, you’re forced to let go of some long-expired baggage. This could be due to the activity lighting up the release-oriented South Node during the last third of the month. Have you stayed too long at a job that’s draining you or do you some bad spending habits? Whatever the issue, set your fears aside and make the necessary changes. The lunar eclipse on Aug. 27 PT/Aug. 28 ET can help you close a chapter and make space for new and more lucrative endeavors, if you let it.

Read on for each zodiac sign’s full money horoscope for August 2026.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You’ve recently started a healing journey in regards to your finances, and this month kicks off a period of integration. Past wounds rooted in scarcity of resources are getting treated once and for all. This makes room for a more abundant mindset that will allow you to more easily pursue what you’re passionate about. Virgo season is the time to clean up your act, both literally and figuratively. Clear out your inbox, revamp your work to-do list, and tidy up your workspace so you’ve got less clutter and more room for productivity.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Take initiative on money matters during the first third of the month, as go-getter Mars in your finance zone is bringing you strength and a competitive edge until Aug. 11. You may have a lot going on at home, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make lucrative moves. After that, your energy will be more useful when it comes to sprucing up your daily routine. It’s amazing what a little revamp of your workspace can do for productivity. Some fresh flowers on your desk or a new desktop theme on your work laptop might be just the inspiration you needed.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Ambitious Mars zooms into your chart’s money sector on Aug. 11, making you much more likely to take charge of negotiations or make the first move toward an important financial goal. Even with the mid-month eclipse chaos at play, you can make a lot of headway this month. The lunar eclipse during the final week of August marks a major turning point for your career. Something that’s been falling into place over the past year may finally click into place now, allowing you to move forward with more trust in yourself and the universe.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) There’s a lot of cosmic emphasis on your finances this month, and the first week of August is an especially powerful time to build toward a more lucrative era in your career. Keep your eye on the prize and be patient as you lay out the foundation for your long-term goals. The Aug. 12 eclipse opens new financial doors, and you may even find yourself on a path you hadn’t planned on taking. Change is scary, especially when it comes to cash flow — but letting go of what’s not working is a necessary part of leveling up.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Your birthday season has likely been full of happy indulgences and pleasure purchases, and that’s not slowing down just yet. Thankfully, with intellectual Mercury hitting your sign on Aug. 9, you’ll have logic and clear thinking on your side. Make sensible choices, but leave room in the budget for fun. You’ll have plenty of time to focus on finances once Virgo season comes around, lighting up your eye for detail when it comes to all things cash-related. Tidy up your spending habits and get your accounts organized ahead of the end-of-month lunar eclipse.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Luxury-loving Venus hits your chart’s money sector on Aug. 6, giving you a taste for the finer things in life, materially speaking. With your birthday season coming up, you might be wise to leave some room in your budget for a pleasurable indulgence or two. The first third of the month is also an empowering time for your career, and you’ll feel more motivated to take initiative and go after your goals with less hesitation. Once Virgo season starts, you’ll have some serious networking opportunities, so connect with like-minded people who can help you realize your professional vision.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) You’ve got a lot that needs to be expressed this month, so communicating professional ideas or financial needs is extra important. Practice using your voice and having confidence when saying what needs to be said, especially around the solar eclipse on Aug. 12. Directness will serve you well, fueling your sense of ambition and motivation in career matters post-eclipse. Jump straight into action and make some connections. The end-of-month lunar eclipse is a chance to ditch bad work habits. Sure, they may be hard to break, but hitting a wall in your productivity forever is ultimately more challenging.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Leo season puts your career front and center — which means you may be challenged to step into the spotlight more than you usually do, too. You can keep your poker face on, but it’s OK to display your skills sometimes or state your goals aloud. Doing so could even help pull in some new opportunities around the time of the solar eclipse on Aug. 12. With so much newness flowing into your professional life, it’s important to also let go of what’s not serving you. “Out with the old, in with the new” should be your Virgo season motto.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Learning new things and developing new skills isn’t just fun and good for your brain — it can be game-changing for your career and income. The solar eclipse on Aug. 12 could help connect you with an untapped passion — one that’s both lucrative and mentally stimulating. Creative ideas can really pop off throughout the middle of the month, too. Virgo season has you locking in on professional matters, getting micro with the details of your projects and clarifying the career trajectory you’re working toward in the longer term. Channel your mental energy into creating a strong yet flexible plan.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18) Harmony-seeking Venus hits your career zone on Aug. 6, making the rest of the month a good time to focus on strengthening professional relationships. If you need to have an important conversation, this is a lovely time to turn on your diplomacy and charm, and get people on your side. Look out for windfalls around mid-month, especially during the week after the solar eclipse. You may stumble into opportunities with investors or others who want to support your financial growth. The lunar eclipse two weeks later could bring news related to something you’ve been working toward over the past years.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Business partnerships could blossom this month, and the first week of August in particular could bring about some game-changing conversations that change the trajectory of your long-term plans. After the solar eclipse on Aug. 12, you’ll feel more motivated to catch up on your work to-do lists and make sure you’re on top of your day-to-day responsibilities. Get ahead on anything that’s piled up. The lunar eclipse at the end of the month brings an important turning point for your financial life, challenging you to let go of your material reliance on others and put more trust in yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Plans, timing, and responsibilities aren’t always your strong suit, but you’re feeling confident and well-equipped to tackle the tasks at hand this month. A little more discipline in your daily workflow can have long-lasting positive effects on your net worth, so make those changes now instead of later. The mid-month solar eclipse is a great time to ditch bad habits and replace them with good ones. Productivity will soar during the latter half of the month, so long as you’re willing to embrace changes in your routine. Doing things differently is the only way to get different (and better) results.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.