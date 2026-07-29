Cosmic vibes are heating up right alongside the summer sunshine this month, as the astrology of August heralds two back-to-back eclipses and a whole lot of other red-hot planetary action. Leo season always has a tendency to turn up the drama, but this month makes all zodiac signs particularly prone to sudden switch-ups, reality checks, and intensity in all different realms of life. Get ready to ride the waves of the major astrological events in August 2026, because it’s nonstop from start to finish.

As always, August is dominated by the passion, charisma, and creative energy of Leo season. This regal fire sign is the sun’s zodiacal place of rulership in astrology, making the first few weeks of the month an important time for endeavors relating to confidence and self-expression. Show up and show out! The first half of the month also brings sign changes for all three of the personal planets — romantic Venus, communication-oriented Mercury, and goal-chasing Mars — which will bring new opportunities and fresh vibes in the realms of love, work, friendships, and beyond.

Speaking of changes and opportunities, you may begin to feel some intensity brewing during the first week of the month, and it’ll come to a head during the solar eclipse in Leo on Aug. 12. This lunation could force you to shed a few layers of your ego and help you get to the root of your desires. This identity cleanse will feel highly active through the duration of Leo season, so be gentle with yourself throughout the whole middle of the month.

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Once Virgo season begins on Aug. 22, you’ll likely embrace a more practical and less dramatic outlook, and this clear-minded energy only gets stronger once mental planet Mercury follows the sun into this sign three days later. This is a fabulous time for making improvements on your ideas or refining your plans, as you’ll be able to more easily let go of what’s not working in favor of what’s sensible and logical. This leads up to the emotional lunar eclipse on the night of Aug. 27 (or just after midnight on Aug. 28, for those on Eastern Standard Time), which closes out the month with some heart-expanding challenges. Under this cosmic weather, it’s impossible to think your way out of your feelings.

Read on for your full August 2026 astrology forecast.

Venus In Libra Brings Balance In Love

Aug. 6 marks a homecoming for love planet Venus, as that’s when it enters the charming and flirtatious sign of Libra — one of its cosmic domiciles. For the rest of the month, Venus in Libra will charge up relationships with diplomacy, sweetness, and harmony. It’ll be easy to find the romance in anything, and it’s a good time to focus on bringing more balance to your partnerships.

The middle of the month could bring luck in love, as Venus will positively connect with both communicative Mercury and abundant Jupiter, while also activating a gorgeous grand trine with transformation-seeking Pluto and dreamy Neptune. Conversations should run smoothly, fantasies could light up your imagination, and relationship endeavors may very well align in your favor. However, an opposition with disciplined Saturn on Aug. 21 forces a romantic reality check. If you’re ready to get serious about someone, put your desires on the table now.

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Be Loud & Proud With Mercury In Leo

Last month’s Mercury retrograde was a doozy — but you’ll feel fully in the clear by Aug. 9, which is when the planet of logistics zooms into flashy and flamboyant Leo. Having chatty Mercury in this passion-fueled fire sign brings everyone more confidence in the way they express themselves. For the next couple weeks, speak from your heart and don’t be afraid to take up space with your thoughts and ideas — especially when Mercury aligns with lucky Jupiter on Aug. 15.

Mars In Cancer Will Soften You

Yet another personal planet starts inhabiting a new part of the zodiac on Aug. 11, as action planet Mars will dive into the compassionate water sign of Cancer. Mars’ assertive and head-on approach doesn’t totally jive with Cancer’s softer and less direct manner of expression, so you might notice more passive aggressive or emotionally-driven behavior.

Think practically and stay grounded as you channel some order into life’s chaos.

You may also find yourself feeling more protective of the things you care about, so don’t be surprised if your defenses are more sensitive than usual. But avoid acting on impulse around Aug. 17, as a square-off with delusion-fueling Neptune could cloud your judgment and make you reactive to things that aren’t nearly as big of a deal as they may seem.

Solar Eclipse In Leo On Aug. 12

A new beginning is opening in everyone’s lives, but you’ll have to let go of a little bit of ego if you want to step into the full spectrum of your power. The new moon on Aug. 12 doubles as a solar eclipse, and it’s bringing the sun and moon together with the release-oriented South Node of Destiny. Now is a time to flush away the parts of your identity that are keeping you trapped in old ways of being and embrace a more authentic future. This is a journey toward greater confidence and creative freedom that’ll unfold throughout the next couple years, so take the first steps now.

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Virgo Season Magic With Mercury

Welcome to Virgo season! Once the sun enters this mutable earth sign on Aug. 22, it’s time to clean up your act, organize your messes, and dive into the details of everything you do. Virgo zodiac energy is practical, perfectionistic, and altruistic, so there’s a deep drive to improve yourself and the world around you right now. Look for ways to refine your plans and tidy up without being overly critical about things that may not have been in order yet.

Put more trust in the rhythms of your own heart.

This vibe is amplified once clever Mercury joins the Virgo party on Aug. 25. Mercury is Virgo’s planetary ruler in astrology, so this transit can give you a helpful analytical edge and bring loads of clarity to your thought processes and communication style. Think practically and stay grounded as you channel some order into life’s chaos.

A Cleansing Mercury Cazimi

On Aug. 27, Mercury will officially meet up with the sun in Virgo for a conjunction known as a Mercury cazimi. This alignment occurs just hours before the sun locks in for the evening’s lunar eclipse, giving everyone a moment of mental clarity and foresight before the eclipse chaos swoops in to shake things up. This is a fabulous time for refining new plans for yourself — but be sure to keep things loose and open, as eclipse season has a way of introducing you to new destinies.

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Lunar Eclipse In Pisces On Aug. 28

This month’s full moon is also a lunar eclipse, and it’s rising in the emotional and ethereal sign of Pisces. This lunation takes place directly across the zodiac from the Mercury cazimi in exacting Virgo, reminding everyone that even the best-laid plans are subject to the chaos of life. Facts can be obscured by feelings now, and that’s OK — because this eclipse is teaching you to go with the flow and put more trust in the rhythms of your own heart.