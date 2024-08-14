August's Full Sturgeon Moon Will Shake Things Up For These 2 Zodiac Signs

As if August’s Mercury retrograde hasn’t been rocky enough, another chaotic cosmic moment is on the horizon — the full moon in Aquarius on Aug. 19. This full moon is the first supermoon of the year and it’s one of the most astrologically intense. Right now, the planets are collectively working together to push all zodiac signs toward powerful changes and big decisions. But of course, growth brings growing pains, and it will feel especially potent for the zodiac signs most affected by August’s full moon.

Rising in the rebellious and free-thinking sign of Aquarius, August’s brightest lunation — also known as the Sturgeon Moon — serves as an important cosmic reminder that being true to yourself is a must, even if that means having to let go of things you love or face some difficult truths. At the time of this lunation, the sun and moon will be in an exact T-square with Aquarius’ innovative cosmic ruler Uranus, so you’re also being challenged to break out of your comfort zone and figure out how to march to the beat of your own drum.

Alongside the full moon is yet another T-square involving Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn, and these notoriously frustrating aspects are why this full moon will be so tough for some zodiac signs. A T-square is made of two square aspects and one opposition — the two hardest major aspects — and they occur when planets activate one another from three different corners of the zodiac wheel.

Artur Debat/Moment Open/Getty Images

T-squares can be intense and volatile alignments, as they put immense pressure on the energy of the moment and bring tensions to a climax. When they occur, it often feels like you have no choice but to face the music and make some changes in your life. The good news? T-squares are helpful when it comes to propelling people into action, allowing stagnant situations to get unstuck and finally hit a turning point.

With two T-squares happening at once — one hitting the fixed signs and one in the mutable signs — most people will feel the effects of this full moon in some way. But with the sun and moon in Leo and Aquarius respectively, people born under these two signs are likely to be hit the hardest by this full moon’s intensity and its potential for growth.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

This full moon is the closing act to your birthday season, Leo — so naturally, you wouldn’t expect it to be anything less than dramatic, right? The sun in your sign is facing off with the full moon on August 19, and both planets are squabbling with wild-child planet Uranus, bringing unexpected revelations and changes to business and romantic partnerships alike. You’re learning a lot of lessons about how to show up more authentically in the world, and this full moon will push you to step up and face whatever feelings are bubbling up to the surface right now — especially if they relate to any commitments you’ve made to others or interpersonal bonds you’re trying to build.

The sun in your sign is also in tight conjunction with Mercury retrograde at the time of the full moon, and this backspin has been making it difficult to see yourself through other people’s eyes, and potentially causing you to question who you are. But this lunation is bringing everything to the surface — good and bad — so take advantage of this moment of clarity and try to look at yourself with compassion.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

August’s biggest lunation is taking place in your sign, so it’s time to hold a mirror up to your insecurities and start figuring out how to build confidence in their place. Don’t be afraid to shed your old skins, because ready or not, it’s time to start evolving into a more authentic version of yourself. You don’t have to follow the status quo or live up to anyone’s expectations but your own, so summon your rebellious streak and start letting go of everything that doesn’t feel like it’s aligned with who you are inside.

Your wild-child ruling planet Uranus will be squaring off with both the sun and the full moon during this lunation, giving your lunar experience an even more unpredictable flavor. Your comfort zone is starting to get snug, so challenge yourself to explore beyond the confines you’ve put on yourself and start creating a whole new set of rules to live by.