The heat of summer is beginning to wind down here in the Northern Hemisphere, and you might be feeling a little less bratty and a little more demure. But the fresh fall vibes will ramp up around Sept. 22, as that marks the date of this year’s autumn equinox. Leaving the messy and indulgent vibes of summer behind to embrace the more mindful and cutesy energy of pumpkin-spice fall makes cosmic sense, as the autumn equinox is a transitional period that marks the midpoint between the brightest and darkest parts of the year. This is a meaningful event in astronomy and astrology, as well as for various cultures around the world — so understanding the spiritual meaning of the autumn equinox can help ground you in the magic of the changing seasons.

The autumnal equinox is considered the first day of fall, and technically speaking, equinoxes refer to the sun’s bi-annual journey over the celestial equator, which creates an equal number of daylight and nighttime hours. In the case of the autumn equinox (as opposed to the spring equinox in March), it also marks the transition away from summer’s longer days — because, from this point on until the winter solstice on Dec. 21, the sun will set earlier and earlier with each passing day, ushering in the darker half of the year.

martin-dm/E+/Getty Images

Kicking off a new astronomical season is significant (especially when it aligns with Starbucks’ annual reintroduction of the PSL). The autumn equinox is also considered a special and spiritually significant day in various cultures, mystical practices, and astrology. There are festivals held throughout Asia, Europe, and the Americas based upon the date of the autumnal equinox, as are various holidays in religions such as Judaism, Buddhism, and modern paganism. Many traditional autumnal equinox celebrations include a celebration of the harvest, as well as a sense of gratitude for the abundance that’s come forth from all the seeds that were sown in seasons prior.

The transition from one TikTok trend or latte flavor to the next is only natural right now, as the spiritual meaning of the autumn equinox is all about steadying your balance and finding your equilibrium as you embark on the journey into the darker half of the year.

When Is The Autumn Equinox?

The date of the autumnal equinox shifts slightly depending on the year, but it will almost always occur on Sept. 22 or 23. This year, the equinox takes place at 8:43 a.m. ET on Sept. 22, so mark your calendar.

The Autumn Equinox In Astrology

The autumn equinox is an extremely important date in tropical astrology, as this astronomical event always aligns with the sun’s ingress into the cardinal air sign of Libra. The symbolism of this alignment is incredibly fitting, as Libra is the sign represented by the balancing scales, and its energy is all about creating harmony in your life and finding a happy medium between extremes.

Focusing on balance during this transitional period is a great way to honor the astrology of Libra season and the spiritual meaning of the autumnal equinox, as this is one of only two points in the year where there’s a perfectly equal balance of daylight and night. As everyone transitions from the lush abundance of summer to the cozier harvest of autumn, Libra’s zodiacal energy encourages you to seek equilibrium, strengthen your partnerships, and think more objectively about your decisions.

Autumn Equinox Spiritual Meaning

Acknowledging the change of seasons can be a grounding way to connect with the earth’s energy as well as tune into your internal cycles — and when it comes to the autumnal equinox, the spiritual meaning is about balance and finding your footing as you leave behind the most abundant season of the year. Summer’s energy is lush, ripe, and juicy, making it a time of overindulgence and abundance. But once autumn hits, so does the awareness that the bounty of summer’s harvest will inevitably become much scarcer as winter approaches. This is why it’s such a good time to consciously embrace a more moderate approach to all parts of your life, while also practicing more gratitude for what you can enjoy.

Manuel Arias Duran/Moment/Getty Images

If you want to connect with the spiritual meaning of the autumn equinox, focus on leveling out anything in your life that’s out of whack and smoothing over any internal or external conflicts before the harsher and more isolating vibes of winter settle in. Are there things you’ve been taking for granted that you should be more appreciative of? Are there parts of your life that could use more attention and TLC before the hibernation vibes of winter zap some of your energy? Now’s a time to channel Libra’s diplomatic vibes and make some compromises or corrections to anything that’s leaning too far to one side of the scale.

Because the autumnal equinox is considered the height of harvest time, you can also connect with this solar event’s spiritual meaning by simply enjoying the delights of the season — think carving pumpkins, going apple-picking, baking homemade treats for your loved ones, admiring the changing color of the tree leaves, or decorating your home with gourds and other fall decor.