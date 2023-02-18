If you like to cook light and crispy food quickly without a lot of cleanup, an air fryer is for you. The best air fryers for one person typically have a capacity of up to 2 quarts, but if you like to batch cook or entertain guests, a larger capacity may suit you best. And if you want to do more with one appliance, some air fryers can also bake, broil, and more — but you’ll usually have to pay more for the extra versatility.

What To Consider When Shopping For An Air Fryer For One Person

Capacity

The capacity of your air fryer usually depends on the size of the basket insert, so consider how much food you’d potentially like to cook at once. For single servings of entrees, snacks, or sides, a 1 to 2-quart capacity might suit you. However, if you plan on batch cooking for the week, want to entertain guests, or make larger items — like an entire chicken — you might prefer a larger basket. The options on this list range up to 10.6 quarts.

Settings & Functions To Consider

Typically, small air fryers have a removable basket that holds the food, and as air is heated, it circulates to cook your meal. These air fryers often include simple temperature and timer dials without many other features, but they are easy to set, have a lower price tag, and can have a more compact design. But, if you’d like an appliance with more functions, you could go with an air fryer toaster oven that can also broil, toast, bake, rotisserie, and more. These usually have digital settings and may include programmable buttons, food presets, or alerts that remind you when to shake your food for an even bake. Just note that this type of air fryer can be a little pricier and have a larger footprint. No matter which option you prefer, most will heat up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, but some get hotter than that.

From mini air fryers with retro vibes to larger air fryers with a lot of presets, take a look at some of the best air fryers for one person.

1. A Small But Powerful Air Fryer

Pros:

Over 16,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating

Recipe guide included

Small footprint

Easy to use and clean, according to reviewers

Cons:

Not suitable for cooking thick slices of food

The Dash air fryer might be small, but it has a lot going for it. It can cook up to 2 quarts of food, which is perfect for one person or appetizers for a small group, and it doesn’t take up a lot of counter space. The compact basket can cook half a bag of fries or half a dozen wings and the crisper drawer and tray can be cleaned in the dishwasher, according to the user manual. It’s also easy to use, with just two dials: one for the temperature and one for the timer. The temperature can reach up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and there’s a 30-minute auto shut-off timer. And if you’d like a different color, the air fryer comes in aqua, red, and more.

One reviewer wrote: “The size is perfect for a small apartment kitchen cooking for one or two people. I use it for fries, frozen shrimp, mushrooms, egg rolls, breakfast sausages and the like. I’ve done cornish game hens in it with great results. Very easy, quick way to cook one or two burgers. Very basic design, no superfluous digital frou-frou—temp control, analog timer, orange and green status lights (orange means it’s on, green means it’s at temp), that’s it. I just rinse it out to clean or throw the basket and food tray in the dishwasher.”

Capacity: 2 quarts | Dimensions: 11.4 x 10.2 x 8.1 inches (height x width x depth) | Weight: 5.7 pounds | Temperature range: 170 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, according to reviewers | Colors: 5

2. A Cult-Favorite Air Fryer With A Near-Perfect Rating

Pros:

Over 40,000 reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating

Basket, crisper plate, and rack are dishwasher safe

Dehydrates, roasts, and reheats

Cons:

Loud, according to some reviewers

With over 40,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating, the Ninja air fryer is a popular choice for several reasons. It can make up to 4 quarts of food, which is great for one person who wants to batch cook or entertain, and still has a relatively small footprint. There are digital timer and temperature buttons (with a max of 400 degrees Fahrenheit), as well as preset buttons for roasting, air frying, and reheating. It can even dehydrate, and reviewers have reported that it can make beef jerky, as well as fruit and veggie chips. The fryer also comes with a ceramic-coated nonstick circular basket, a crisper plate, and a multi-layer rack, which are all dishwasher-safe, plus a recipe book. However, reviewers mention there’s no auto-shutoff feature.

One reviewer wrote: “Got this as a gift. Love it so much. So many opportunities and things to look forward to making. I love this thing.. and yes u don't need a lot of oil as it's already non stick based but I have made some delicious treats in this thing and I can't believe I didn't get this sooner! I'm one person so it's perfect. Also works good when you another person too. Delicious meals. Snacks. Healthier choices. I'm so excited.”

Capacity: 4 quarts | Dimensions: 11 x 12.1 x 8.5 inches (height x width x depth) | Weight: 10.58 pounds | Temperature range: 105 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit | Colors: 1

3. A Sleek, Budget-Friendly Air Fryer

Pros:

Over 20,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating

Cooks and reheats

Dishwasher-safe fryer basket

Under $50

Cons:

Limited temperature range

If you’re looking for a basic air fryer that’s less than $50, the Chefman is a solid pick. It’s easy to use, with a 60-minute integrated timer dial and a dial for temperature (with a max of 400 degrees Fahrenheit), plus an auto-shutoff. The nonstick, BPA-free basket can cook 2 quarts of food, which is suitable for one person, and can also be cleaned in the dishwasher. One reviewer reports, “For a single person it is effective without a lot of bells and whistles.” It also comes in a larger model that can cook up to 5 quarts.

One reviewer wrote: “This is a smaller air fryer so it's great for one person or even a couple (maybe, depending on what's being cooked). It comes completely assembled ready to go and is very easy to use. It heats up super fast and is way quicker than using an oven or other more conventional methods. It's got a pretty small footprint too. Overall I like it and would recommend.”

Capacity: 2 quarts | Dimensions: 12.5 x 9.75 x 9.75 inches (height x width x depth) | Weight: 5.69 pounds | Temperature range: 200 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit | Colors: 1

4. This Compact Air Fryer That Goes Up To 450 Degrees Fahrenheit

Pros:

Over 3,700 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Largest temperature range on this list

Features eight preset cooking functions and a shake reminder

Bakes, cooks, crisps, dehydrates, and reheats

Cons:

Basket handle can break easily, according to a few reviewers

What makes this air fryer stand out is its large temperature range (100 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit), which can give you some cooking versatility. It also features digital controls, including eight preset cooking functions that can bake, cook, crisp, dehydrate, and reheat your food. Plus, there’s a reminder that lets you know when to shake your fries, wings, or snacks for an even bake. According to a reviewer, there’s also an auto-shutoff feature. One person can cook up to 4 quarts in the round basket (reviewers report it’s dishwasher-safe), and there’s a recipe book to give you some air-frying ideas. And with a width of only 11.6 inches, it also won’t take up a lot of space on your counter.

One reviewer wrote: “This is the most used appliance in my kitchen. It's easy to clean, use and a mainstay in place of a hot oven especially in the sweltering heat. I made boiled eggs, toast, chicken and fries in this fryer and not one pan needed to be washed. It's just big enough for one person.”

Capacity: 4 quarts | Dimensions: 9.4 x 11.6 x 9.4 inches (height x width x depth) | Weight: 7 pounds | Temperature range: 100 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit | Colors: 2

5. A Cute Mini Air Fryer With A Retro Feel

Pros:

Over 10,000 reviews and an overall 4.3-star rating

Smallest air fryer on this list

Dishwasher-safe drawer pan and frying rack

Seven quick cooking references

Cons:

The timer knob can easily break, according to some reviewers

If you’re one person who’s looking for a mini air fryer that will also look super cute, then the Elite Gourmet air fryer is for you. One reviewer reports that it “adds to the decor and color scheme in my kitchen even when it’s just sitting on the countertop.” It has a retro vibe and easy-to-set dials for time and temperature, plus quick cooking references on the top for fries, veggies, chicken, meat, and more. Additionally, there’s a 30-minute auto-shutoff timer. As for its footprint, this air fryer weighs about 5 pounds and features a height of 8 inches and a width of 7.75 inches. Because it’s so small, the basket only cooks up to 1.1 quarts of food, but the pan and rack are dishwasher-safe.

One reviewer wrote: “This air fryer is just the right size to cook meals for one person. If you want to cook for two or more, I recommend getting a larger unit. This fryer works so well, and is completely easy to use! I have cooked whole meals for myself, including desert, in no time at all! You can cook a burger patty, fry kale chips (which are delicious- if you haven’t tried them- and I don’t really like kale!), make a frozen corn dog taste amazing, roast spaghetti squash, make homemade pizza rolls (easy recipe using tortillas), cook dessert rolls (another easy recipe using tortillas), cook muffins— so far everything works in an air fryer! [...] It’s also easy to wash it out with soap and water when you’re done. This was such a good price and a very cute color! I love it!”

Capacity: 1.1 quarts (also available in 2.1, 4, and 5 quarts) | Dimensions: 8 x 7.75 x 7.8 inches (height x width x depth) | Weight: 5.04 pounds | Temperature range: 195 to 390 degrees Fahrenheit | Colors: 4

6. An Air Fryer With Easy-To-Read Digital Controls

Pros:

Over 17,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Features six presets for air frying, broiling, roasting, dehydrating, baking, and reheating

Customizable programs

Cons:

The basket should be hand washed, according to the user manual

This air fryer has easy-to-read digital controls, including presets for air frying, broiling, roasting, dehydrating, baking, and reheating, and customizable programs for wings, veggies, cookies, and more. One person can cook up to 4 quarts in the basket, which equates to 1.5 pounds of French fries and 2.5 pounds of chicken. The basket and tray are nonstick, but only the cooking tray is dishwasher-safe, according to the user manual. Safety features include auto-shutoff and overheat protection. Plus, the air fryer has stainless steel accents that can match your kitchen’s decor, and if you’re looking for something smaller, the brand also makes a mini version that comes in a few bright colors.

One reviewer wrote: “I live alone and work a lot. I needed something to help me make easy and healthy meals. I appreciate how quickly I can bake some broccoli and a protein. Like 10 minutes it’s done. This is the perfect size for one person. If you are wanting more food, I would suggest getting a larger size. It’s great quality, easy to clean, cooks things to perfection and I can’t believe it took so long for me to get one.”

Capacity: 4 quarts (also available in 2 quarts) | Dimensions: 11.02 x 13.03 x 10.2 inches (height x width x depth) | Weight: 9 pounds | Temperature range: 120 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit | Colors: 1

7. A Multifunctional Air Fryer That’s A Little Larger

Pros:

Over 7,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating

Features 10 cooking presets

Dishwasher-safe trays

Includes a rotisserie basket, two removal tools, two mesh tray racks, drip tray, eight skewers, and rotisserie shaft

Cons:

Large size

Having a single appliance with a variety of functions instead of two that do the same thing can help save on space. So even though this air fryer is on the larger side, it does a few jobs that make it worth it. Not only can it bake, fry, roast, cook, dehydrate, reheat, toast, and grill up to 10.6 quarts of food, but it can also serve as a convection toaster oven. There are 10 cooking presets, and the temperature and timer are easy to set with the digital touchscreen. The air fryer also comes with a rotisserie basket and shaft, which reviewers used to make Cornish game hens, chicken, and prime rib, plus removal tools, mesh tray racks, a drip tray, and skewers, that are dishwasher-safe. To top it off, this pick includes auto-shutoff and overheat protection.

One reviewer wrote: “Cannot say enough wonderful things about this air fryer! made the best fried chicken I have ever had, baked potatoes to perfection. Has a rotisserie basket, which I love.There are so many amazing healthy foods you can make. Super easy to clean with microfiber cloth. As a single person, this is the perfect size for me, I can cook for myself or more if having guests. I made boneless pork chops marinated in olive garden dressing that were out of this world.”

Capacity: 10.6 quarts | Dimensions: 14.57 x 13.25 x 13.23 inches (height x width x depth) | Weight: 19.58 pounds | Temperature range: 90 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit | Colors: 1