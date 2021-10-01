Whether you have your birth chart hanging above your bed and live by Co–Star notifications or just peek at your daily horoscope from time to time, we can all learn a thing or two from astrology podcasts. While the seemingly endless list of podcasts about the stars might be enough to make an indecisive Libra’s head spin, the beauty of having so many options is that you can gain different insights from diverse perspectives of astrologers with various backgrounds, as well as fresh takes from astro-apprentices who are embarking on their cosmic journey in real-time.

And luckily, there’s an astrology podcast tailored to your specific interests, whether you’re more fascinated in how the stars played a role in the Royal Family drama, you want to know everything your monthly horoscope has in store for you, or you’re more of the analytical type and need long, thorough lessons to really grasp the complexity of it.

So, if you’re looking to dive deeper into the specific details of your birth chart — knowing the energies in your houses and learning more about your Saturn return — these 10 astrology podcasts are some of the best guides.

AstroTwins Radio Identical twins Ophira and Tali Edut, better known as the AstroTwins, are intuitive astrologers, authors of The Astrotwins’ 2021 Horoscope, and proud Sagittarians. They also host their own astrology podcast, AstroTwins Radio, where they sit down with professional astrologers like celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly and Bustle’s own Mecca Woods. The twins discuss a variety of cosmic topics from astronumerology to astro meditations, and lengths of the episodes vary from short and succinct, half-hour episodes to a more thorough examination of the stars. Did we mention they’ve delivered astrological guidance to celebs like Beyoncé and Karlie Kloss?

The Astrology Podcast If you consider yourself more of a practical learner and need a thorough podcast to help you master the art of astrology, The Astrology Podcast is here to take you back to the basics. Professional astrologer and host Chris Brennan takes an extremely close look into the different anomalies of astrology from a historical and philosophical point of view. Not only does this podcast cover in-depth cosmo courses, Brennan also delivers monthly astro forecasts to help you better understand the current energies surrounding us. Each episode is over an hour-long, so you can be sure to learn something new every day, whether you’re a seasoned astrologer or a cosmic novice. Brennan brings fellow astrologers to help break down the nuances of astrology. And because the podcast lends a philosophical and technical perspective of the stars, this astrology podcast is perfect for those who aren’t keen on the conversational aspect of podcasts.

Moon Matters Astrology Podcast These conversations take on more than just an astrological point of view — they draw a link between astrology and modern psychology. With topics like Jungian Shadow Archetypes, this podcast host levels up as an instructor of Jungian psychology — which is basically a branch of psychology focused on dreams and diving deep into our unconscious minds — as it relates closely with astrology. You can leave the podcast knowing more than a generalized horoscope of your big three, but also with the tools to analyze your own personal psychology.

Astrology And You In this weekly astrology podcast, expert astrologers Alice Bell and Maxine Luzia bring you a practical guide to the stars with lessons in specific astrology topics like synastry, Midhaven, and the cursed Mercury Retrograde. The hosts also dive deep in current transits, such as Saturn cycles and eclipse season, to help you better navigate the world. Don’t worry about whether these topics are relevant for you — these hosts also take questions from their listeners, including what a Jupiter Return symbolizes and touchy topics like whether cusps signs actually exist or not, so you can be sure these episodes are applicable to your daily routine.

Hermetic Astrology Podcast If you want an extremely thorough and rigorous crash course in astrology, try the Hermetic Astrology Podcast for size. This top-rated astrology podcast has been a cult favorite for more than a decade and has been creating episodes for more than 13 years, so you can feel confident in knowing that host Gary P. Caton knows what he’s talking about. Biweekly, Caton connects astrological transits as it relates to a Hermetic approach to astrology, like this episode on the Hidden Alchemy of the Great Conjunction. Hermetic teachings basically uphold the deep philosophical idea that you’re destined for something special, so this particular spin on astrology is no more unusual than it is endearing. Hermetic Astrology Podcast explores topics like shifting perspectives during major transits, such as Venus and Mercury retrograde.

What’s Your Sign? Long and extensive podcasts loaded with information can get a bit overwhelming at times. Looking for a light-hearted and comedic take on astrology instead? Enter the What’s Your Sign? Podcast, a weekly comedy podcast that’s sure to charm even the biggest astrology skeptics. Self-dubbed as the comedy podcast for lovers and haters by comedians and astrologers Julia Loken, Stevie Anderson, and astro-lover Lisa Chanoux are here to teach you the very basics of astrology while delivering loads of laughs. These hosts not only answer your most pressing astrology questions, but they help you feel like you’re part of the conversation. In addition to covering topics like Saturn Return and North/South Node, What’s Your Sign? hosts dedicate episodes entirely to each sign, diving deep into their traits, habits, and reactions.

Ghost of a Podcast Ghost of a Podcast drops weekly astrological advice and is hosted by astrologer, psychic medium, and animal communicator, Jessica Lanyadoo. With over 20 years of supernatural experience under her belt, Lanyadoo tackles listener’s emails looking for astrological advice — from taking creative and professional risks later in life to navigating casual hookups — and explores in-depth knowledge of cosmic transits to help you cope with the modern world. Each episode is about an hour long and includes a question from its listeners. What do the stars say about imposter syndrome? Can your birth chart reveal polyamorous relationships? And how can we use Pluto transits to better understand our anxiety? Ghost of a Podcast host explores these hard-hitting topics and gives a general horoscope at the end of each episode. Think of it as your survival guide to the modern world of mysticism.

Stars Like Us: Astrology with Aliza Kelly If you’re into fresh takes from expert astrologers and astro-lovers with different sets of practices and backgrounds, celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly has you covered. Every week, Kelly combines astrology education with exclusive expert interviews in her cosmic podcast, Stars Like Us. Kelly dives deep into astrological conversation, with help from experts like famed Tik Tok astrologer, Cole Prots and Twitter’s astrologer, Milk Strology, Kelly takes us on an hour-long astrological adventure in the stars, debunking Gemini myths, the future of astrology, and the practice of Hoodoo. Fusing discussions around esoteric practices of spirituality with astrological topics like Hoodoo with Witch Doctor Alex, Stars Like Us encourages conversation from practitioners with different backgrounds and practices of astrology. Kelly also opens up the parallels between spiritual growth and using the stars for guidance — and how to use both to garner self-actualization. Both educational and conversational, Kelly drives discussions that are entertaining, inclusive, and good for the soul.