The ever-indecisive and conceptual Libra can spend hours picking out the perfect outfit or deciding what to order for dinner, so as you can imagine, committing themselves to an entire professional field can be daunting. Thankfully, astrology can be a fantastic tool when it comes to identifying your general strengths and weaknesses, and your zodiac sign can help to point you in the direction of a job that feels right. When it comes to the best career for Libra zodiac signs, their refined social charm and fair-mindedness make them well-suited for a wide range of fields, from legal work to artistic pursuits.

As one of the air zodiac signs, Libras are highly social and mentally oriented, so they thrive in work environments where they can interact with other people, and they appreciate being able to apply their intellectualism or creativity in their jobs. They’re also cardinal signs, so while they may come off as sweet social butterflies, they also know how to take initiative and can use their diplomacy skills to build strong professional networks, teams, and business partnerships.

As previously mentioned, though, Libras are famously indecisive — so don’t expect them to settle on a job or career path impulsively. They like to weigh the pros and cons of everything to be sure they’re making the right decision — so they may spend too long at a job they don’t love because they can’t decide whether or not to quit, or deliberate at length before committing to a field of study or taking a new position.

For some insight into where these air signs thrive, here are some of the best careers for Libra zodiac signs that will really put their natural talents on display.

Libra Career Compatibility, Explained

Libra’s are ruled by Venus, the planet of love, relationships, beauty, and luxury. In addition to making most Libras hopeless romantics, this also bestows them with a strong aesthetic sense. Their refined taste levels and high artistic sensibilities make them particularly well-suited for the art and design world. Working as an interior designer, fashion stylist, art collector, or museum curator are all fabulous ways to tie a Libra’s keen eye for beauty and high-concept way of thinking into a career path.

A Libra’s creative Venusian side can certainly point toward some ideal career options, but there is much more to these intellectual air signs than just their love of beautiful things. They also love beautiful ideas, so it’s important to acknowledge what is perhaps a Libra’s greatest strength: their unwavering sense of justice. Libra is the sign that rules balance, and they’re represented by the symbol of the scales — sometimes called the “scales of justice.” This imbues Libra people with a deep-rooted desire to make sure things are fair and just. Paired with their social savvy and diplomacy skills, this makes them well-suited for any career in the realm of law, social justice, or even a local office. Libras make wonderful lawyers, judges, and advocates, and their egalitarianism makes them successful mediators who can diffuse conflict or advocate for those fighting for equity.

Regardless of their field, a Libra’s managerial style is often quite compassionate and nurturing, as these peace-loving signs excel when it comes to considering all sides of a situation and treating others fairly. Equity is important to Libras, so they want to ensure energy is flowing harmoniously and respectfully amongst the people they work with. Libras also shine when working with others — they’re the sign associated with the seventh house of partnerships and contracts, after all. They do well in a group setting and are always willing to make compromises and have negotiations in the name of teamwork.