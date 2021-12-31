Shoveling snow can be a thankless task, but the right pair of gloves can make it so much more comfortable. The best gloves for shoveling snow are designed to keep your hands warm and dry, with grippy palms and a non-bulky fit that make it easy to maneuver a snow shovel. However, before you buy, be sure to check the sizing charts for any gloves that interest you before you make a purchase, and know that gloves with a buckled, zippered, cinched, or cuffed wrist area will not only help with fit, but will also prevent wind and snow from sneaking inside. To that end, the right gloves for you will depend a lot on the winter conditions you expect to encounter and for how long, so think about the level of warmth and water resistance you need.

Snow is cold and wet, and your gloves should be designed to handle anything the winter might throw at you. Many gloves have a tough outer layer to protect against wind and moisture, an insulating layer to trap heat, and/or an inner lining, though thin gloves made from a single layer of fabric can offer better dexterity you might enjoy on warmer days. Outer layers are usually made from durable materials like water-resistant polyester or nylon. A waterproof internal layer or membrane can also help keep hands dry. If you expect to encounter a lot of moisture or do a lot of heavy shoveling, look for gloves that specifically indicate that they’re waterproof, though water-resistant gloves should be fine for shorter shoveling jobs.

In chilly weather, the right insulation and lining will keep your hands warm in extreme cold. Thin insulating layers made from warm, breathable materials like 3M Thinsulate trap heat without adding a lot of bulk. Linings can also be made from warm, soft fabrics like fleece or velvet, or and consider sweat-wicking synthetics like nylon or polyester that make great gloves for sweaty hands. If you need your gloves to be continuously toasty, there are battery-operated heated gloves, or opt for mittens instead, since they generally keep hands warmer than gloves. Finally, if you’ll need to use your phone while you’re outside, touchscreen gloves will help you text without having to expose your hands to the cold.

Snow is wet and cold, but your hands don’t have to be. Whether you’re shoveling a lot or a little, these highly rated gloves on Amazon will help keep your hands warm and dry all winter long.

1. A Popular Pair Of Heavy-Duty Gloves

Keep your hands warm and dry with these highly rated Carhartt waterproof gloves. The polyester gloves have a quilted exterior made from ripstop taffeta, polyfill insulation, and a soft microfiber lining that also wicks sweat. A waterproof layer makes them weatherproof, too, and a combination of stretchy fleece cuffs and adjustable wrist buckles give you a close fit that keeps out wind, snow, and cold. And with synthetic grips on the palm, they’ll also help keep a strong hold on a shovel, making them a dependable choice for both warmth and utility. The gloves come in four colors and small, medium, and large sizes, but many reviewers advise that sizing up is the move, as they tend to run small. If they get dirty, you can hand wash them.

Helpful Amazon review: “These gloves keep my hands warm even at temperatures in the 5F-10F range. They stayed dry when shoveling wet snow. I don't lose my dexterity when wearing them.”

Available sizes: Small - Large

2. A Machine-Washable Pair With Touchscreen Capabilities

Handling a shovel won’t feel like much of a chore with these form-fitting waterproof gloves from Unigear. They’re made of a breathable polyester with polyurethane (PU) leather on the palm for grip, two layers of flexible thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) for water protection, and a thick, fuzzy velvet lining for warmth and comfort. Despite all these layers, zippers on the wrists give them a close fit, and fans agree that the gloves feel warm but not bulky. The fingers have touchscreen capabilities, so you won’t need to take the gloves off in order to make a call. And best of all? You can also toss them in the washing machine at the end of a long snow day.

Helpful Amazon review: “These are an excellent pair if Winter gloves! I tried it while shoveling snow in -14C weather and it decently kept my hands warm. It’s perfect for light duty such as snow shoveling and even better when driving, especially for those like me who has a touch screen interface in my vehicle. The exterior surface of the glove is polyester, which helps keep it water resistant. The inside is soft and velvety, which make the hands feel warm. I especially like the clips so you can keep the pair clipped together. [...] I liked it so much that I bought my wife and mom their own pair of gloves. Highly recommended!”

Available sizes: 5 - 11

3. A Pair Of Waterproof Gloves For Really Cold Weather

When you need your hands to stay really, really warm (but not sweaty), these waterproof ski gloves are a solid pick. They’re insulated with 3M Thinsulate, which makes them super warm and breathable, leaving one reviewer to report that “working up a sweat in 12F-degree weather, my hands were not sweaty, cold, or waterlogged,” and another to add that the gloves “kept my hands warm all day in -5 to 15 degree ambient temperatures (with about a 20 wind chill as well.)” The outer polyester shell is treated with a water-repellent finish, and there’s an inner TPU-coated waterproof membrane, so your hands will also stay protected from wet weather and snow melt. The gloves are long so they’ll cover past your wrist, and adjustable buckles plus elastic and drawstrings at the wrist will help keep snow and wind out. Rubber dots on the palm make it easy to grip a shovel, and the fingers are even touchscreen-compatible. Zip pockets on the wrists are a great place to store small essentials like keys or cards. When these need a good clean, you’ll want to wash them by hand. Choose from red or black.

Helpful Amazon review: “I bought these to be my gloves for working out in my yard after snow. The first thing that I noticed after putting them in was how warm my hands felt. It was strange, but it almost felt like there was warmth like you feel with hand warmers. Outside shoveling snow, these were actually so effective that I took them off after getting a bit sweaty in a day with temps around 25. Overall, these are an excellent purchase for those looking for a quality product that won’t break the bank.”

Available sizes: Small - Large-X-Large

4. A Pair Of Adjustable Heated Gloves

Warmth isn’t even a question with these heated gloves. Press the “on” button and within 30 seconds, they’ll reach an adjustable heating temperature of 100 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit (with the option to select High, Medium, or Low), warming your fingers and the backs of your hands. The heating elements are powered by rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, which the brand claims can last for up to 7 hours between charges, and the gloves come with a USB charger. The exterior of the gloves is made of lambskin and polyester, the internal layer is pearl cotton, and there’s leather on the palm for grip, leading one reviewer to report that the gloves are also really warm “even without the batteries.” The brand promises that the gloves are waterproof and wind resistant, and the fingers even have touchscreen capabilities. The only downsides are the high price tag and the fact that the only way to safely wash the gloves it to spot clean, but it’s a small price to pay for a product that caused one reviewer to write, “I have had probably 4 different heated gloves for skiing from $69 to $329 and these are the best of the lot.”

Helpful Amazon review: “I live at 7200 feet up in the Rockies and have used my wonderful heated gloves to keep me toasty warm this winter shoveling out 6 1/2 feet of snow in single digit temperatures all winter. They work perfectly, with 3 heat settings so you can adjust the heat. The fit well and are tough. They are a bit heavy due to the battery packs but the battery life is good. I would recommend them and buy them again.”

Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

5. A Pair Of Fleece Gloves For Quick Shoveling

If you’re tackling a quick shoveling job, take a look at these fleece gloves. Made of a stretchy fleece that conforms to your hand, and featuring a synthetic leather grip on the palm and touchscreen capabilities, reviewers love that they feel lightweight, warm, and support a firm grip. They’re not waterproof, but reviewers also say that they dry quickly if wet and are “not gloves for the arctic cold, but they are perfect for typical winter weather.” According to some reviewers, you can wash them in the washing machine, but they shouldn’t go in the dryer.

Helpful Amazon review: “Gloves are a nice thin winter glove. Perfect for shoveling snow or going on a hike. The touchscreen tips on your finger work great!”

Available sizes: X-Small/Small - X-Large

6. A Fan-Favorite Pair Of $12 Gloves For Small Shoveling Jobs

With more than 35,000 reviews and a solid 4.3-star rating overall, these thin gloves from TRENDOUX are a popular pick. They’re made from a mix of acrylic and spandex, so they have a cozy, wool-like feel plus stretch on the inside and out, and a thick elastic cuff to keep wind and snow at bay. Unfortunately, they’re not water resistant, and therefore aren’t great for all-day shoveling or really wet conditions, but reviewers praise the fit, touchscreen capabilities, and the silicone grip on the palms and fingers. One reviewer raved, “The gloves are very warm, probably the warmest touch screen gloves I have ever worn” and another reported, “These grip my phone better than my bare hands!”

Helpful Amazon review: “My hands are perpetually cold and these are the first gloves ever that keep my hands warm while walking dogs or snow shoveling. Great insulation, great for driving, great fit.”

Available sizes: Medium - X-Large

7. A Pair Of Work Gloves For Heavy-Duty Shoveling

For times of heavy-duty snow removal, look no further than these durable Ozero work gloves. Made of a split cowhide with an imitation lambswool lining and an elastic wrist, these gloves are warm, water-resistant, and reviewers love their comfort, flexibility, and dexterity. According to Ozero, the gloves are a Gunn-cut design which features a seamless back and one “gunn” seam at the two middle fingers, creating a natural crease of the hand for comfort, plus a Keystone thumb, which means the fingers are sewn independently from the palms, putting less stress on the seams of the thumb. All of this means a comfortable, ergonomic design and more freedom of movement in the hands. The cowhide might feel stiff at first, but reviewers advise that they’ll soften up as you break them in. Choose from gold or brown, and spot clean as needed.

Helpful Amazon review: “Thick, durable and warm. Just what was needed for shoveling snow and snow blowing cold winter. Good value, water resistant like it says. Just what I was looking for.”

Available sizes: Medium - X-Large

Also Nice: A Pair Of Waterproof Mittens

Technically not a glove, this pair of waterproof mittens will also keep your hands warm and dry when shoveling (especially since mittens result in less radiant heat loss than gloves). Made of an outer nylon shell, inner waterproof membranes, thermal fleece insulation, and elastic wrists with adjustable buckles and drawstrings, your hands are well protected from the elements. Any mitten will give you a different hold on a shovel, but these mittens have a reinforced synthetic leather palm for a strong grip. Reviewers love their comfort and warmth, leaving one fan to rave, “My hands would always grow cold after an hour shoveling snow, but with these mittens they always stay warm and toasty!” The brand doesn’t specify how to wash these, which means you may want to stick to spot cleaning, just in case.

Helpful Amazon review: “I don’t write reviews….but in this case I must. I have used very expensive ski gloves for snow shoveling/blowing and my fingers about froze about half way thru the chore. These mittens are amazing. They keep my fingers cozy warm, dry and comfortable no matter how long I am out. I strongly recommend these mittens to anyone who wants warm hand protection in the winter. And, you can’t beat the price! Thanks for warm hands!”