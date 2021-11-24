This might be stating the obvious, but the holidays can be expensive. Between traveling, prepping for guests, and shopping for a whole list worth’s of gifts, costs can quickly add up. Fortunately, you can take some of the pressure off your wallet with this list of the best holiday gifts under $50.

As anyone and their grandmother will tell you, it really is the thought that counts. But that doesn’t mean that you don’t want to give your closest friends and family members a special little something that shows how much you appreciate them. And look no further: Below, you’ll discover a curation of budget-friendly presents that range from cool clothes and accessories, to trendy homewares, hosting essentials, and more. And, yes, they really do all clock in at under $50.

And don’t forget: There are always some free or inexpensive ways you can instantly upgrade a present. For instance, you can include a handwritten note inside of a pretty keepsake or jewelry box, or pick up an inexpensive bottle of wine to include with the new glasses you bought for your favorite hostess. Special touches like these will make your gift as sweet as it is unforgettable.

Scroll below to shop 24 gorgeous gifts under $50.

Top Pick: Best Overall

Practical gifts can have a reputation for being, well, boring. But that’s not the case with this water bottle from W&P. From a playful terrazzo pattern to pretty pastels, it comes in an array of color options for some added flair. And it’s not just aesthetics that it has going for it: It’s constructed from lightweight BPA-free glass that’s durable and will keep your water tasting pure.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: Thanks to its practicality, this under-$50 gift can be used everyday by the recipient, and its modern design and durable construction will both be appreciated.

Top Pick: Best Budget

Meet the coolest socks you ever did see. Designed by tattoo artist Kelli Kikcio, they’re crafted from imported Japanese nylon and feature feminine form line drawings inspired by the artist’s stick and poke tattoos. A reinforced toe and heel complete the pair.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: There is no denying that socks are a gift that anyone can use, and this pair feels wholly fresh and cool with its unique design.

Top Pick: Best Splurge

Though closer to that $50 price point, this throw blanket is so worth it. The neutral color palette will go with an array of home styles, and the geometric pattern and fluffy fringe will instantly elevate any room. Made with 100 percent cotton, it’s also soft and cozy — all ready for snuggling up with this winter.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: The modern geometric design is a subtle way to style and cozy up a space.

The “It-Girl” Of Candles

Candles are a gifting mainstay, and this one from cult-favorite brand Boy Smells is a true standout. The fragrance features notes of cedar, dried tobacco, labdanum, juniper berry, sawdust, and white musk, and the coconut and beeswax blend burns evenly for 50 hours.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: The glossy black jar and matte pink label of Boy Smells are instantly recognizable, while the fragrance is a sophisticated take on the typical woodsy scent.

A Holiday-Ready Choker

This choker necklace was practically made for holiday parties. The 100 percent velvet ribbon feels luxurious with its ruby red hue, and it comes complete with a posh little Swarovski faux pearl. If you snag one for yourself, complete the look with a swipe of your fave red lippie.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: This little choker is effortlessly chic and so fitting for the holiday season.

A Wool Beanie

Remind everyone of your out-of-office status this holiday season with this cool-weather cap. Crafted from cream-colored ribbed wool, it features a front turn-up design and is finished with the phrase “out of office,” embroidered in navy blue script.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: This piece takes a winter essential and gives it a subtly luxe upgrade.

A Pair Of Polished Joggers

For those who wish they could live in their favorite sweats, these polished-yet-cozy pants are just the ticket. Made from faux leather, these joggers are just as comfy as any pair of sweats or leggings you may have in your closet — but they’re put-together enough to wear out and about. A high-rise silhouette, knit waistband, and cuffs finish the look.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: With their cool leather vibe, these joggers can go from the couch to meeting friends for drinks.

A Set Of Superfood Lattes

For the friend who can’t start off the day without their latte, give their routine some extra flavor with this set of superfood latte blends. Included is a turmeric blend to support skin radiance and immunity, a matcha blend that’s rich in antioxidants, and a cacao blend to naturally boost mood and ease stress.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: These superfood lattes aren’t just trendy and delicious — they’re also formulated to support health and wellness.

A Skin-Smoothing Scrub

Courtesy of beloved skin-care brand Sunday Riley, this body scrub is designed to smooth and polish bumpy, flaky skin. Powerhouse ingredients salicylic acid, lactic acid, and activated charcoal clarify and clean, while the natural exfoliating powders remove dull, dead skin. Finally, coconut water and avocado oil leave skin softened and hydrated.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: With detoxifying and skin-smoothing ingredients, this scrub is the holy grail of body care.

Weighted Fitness Bangles

These weighted bangles will add a stylish challenge to their next workout. Each silicone-coated cast-iron bracelet weighs in at a pound, and can be worn on wrists or ankles to add comfortable resistance. And they don’t have to be reserved for gym use only: They can be thrown on throughout the day to turn any daily chore into a mini workout.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: These weighted bangles are a chic upgrade to your average dumbbells, and are suitable for yoga, running, aerobics, and more.

Layered Necklaces

Get that Hailey Bieber layered look without the chore of finding and styling multiple pieces. This necklace totes a pair of snake chains with one singular clasp to achieve the look in seconds. Each chain is crafted from durable stainless steel that’s resistant to tarnish. Plus, the necklace is hypoallergenic, so it’s safe for those with sensitive skin.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: Sleek and low-key, this necklace will quickly become their newest signature piece.

This Wintery Headband

For a wintery spin on your typical hair accessories, look to this cozy-chic headband, courtesy of Apparis. With fluffy faux fur, it’s incredibly soft and the winter-white color is perfect for the season. It’s also lightweight enough that it won’t leave you sweating or with a tension headache.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: The unexpected faux fur material makes this the ideal accessory for ice skating, Christmas tree shopping, cookie baking, and holiday parties.

An Artsy Puzzle

Get out the blankets and the hot chocolate mugs: With the weather turning colder, an activity like a puzzle will give your giftee hours of entertainment, with no bundling up necessary. This 800-piece puzzle boasts an extra-pretty design by female artisan Alja Horvat, featuring sprawling greenery, colorful florals, and other graphic details.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: This puzzle is so darn pretty, the recipient can frame and hang it after completing it.

This Luxe Little Bag

This purse packs plenty of polish and style for being so petite. Available in a range of colors (how stunning is that ruby red?), the faux leather bag features a cool crocodile texture, a detachable gold chain, and a single handle. Measuring in at four inches tall, it can be worn as a crossbody, over the shoulder, or carried by the strap as a handbag.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: The crocodile-embossed faux leather feels so chic, and the array of color options means that there’s one for almost everyone on your list.

These Rainbow-Hued Wine Glasses

Upgrade their collection of plain glassware with a few of these beauties. The rim is trimmed with gold and the varied colored glass refracts lights, resulting in a rainbow’s worth of hues. They’ll instantly add an unexpected bit of fun and irreverence to place settings and at-home happy hours alike.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: Perfect for an eclectic-style home, these wine glasses are playful and pretty while still being perfectly functional.

A Pretty Pair Of Slippers

Slippers are one of those gifts that everyone can always use, but no one seems to ever buy for themselves. This pair by Madewell feels fresh and cheeky, thanks to that lavender hue and rich faux fur. With dual straps, the recycled material is ultra-soft and plush and the open-toe design makes for an easy slip-on style.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: The lavender color and cozy textile are easy to fall for, as well as the fact that these slippers are crafted from recycled fabric.

This Ritual-Based Wellness Journal

Help your giftee reset and center themselves for the new year ahead via this beautiful journal. Crafted from 100 percent recycled paper, there’s space for daily entries and journaling as well as prompts that’ll encourage them to set intentions and rituals, furthering them along their personal wellness journey.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: This journal offers the opportunity to inject a bit of self-care into their everyday life. Plus, how pretty is that cover?

A Petite Barware Kit

Currently on sale for a cool $48, this barware bundle boasts some essentials that every hostess needs to mix up a round of drinks for her guests. Included in the set are six glass straws, Portuguese linen napkins (so much fancier than a pack of paper ones), and elegant white marble and brass coasters.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: With its included bartending must-haves, this kit is the perfect gift under $50 for the hostess of that holiday party you’ve scored an invite to.

A Cubed Candle

Sculptural candles are having a major moment, so get in on the trend with one of these too-cute cubed candles. Unscented and featuring spherical nodules, each candle is hand-poured in Los Angeles. To ensure it suits your recipient’s style, go with the pastel peach and pale yellow cube: It’s trendy without the potential for clashing with their other decor.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: The cubed candle trend makes for a fun and unique gift for under $50. How could you not love these little guys?

Some Self-Care Bath Soak

While you may not be able to score them a trip to the spa for under $50, you can turn their bathroom into one. This mineral-rich bath soak features a blend of essential oils and ingredients like coconut milk, French rosy clay, and dead sea salt for a floral-scented, calming bathing experience that’ll relax both body and mind.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: The soothing ingredients in this bath soak feel so luxurious, and the bottle will look beautiful sitting on their bathroom countertop.

Opulent Earrings

Bring on the Bridgerton vibes. These earrings look like something that would end up in Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers for being oh-so covetable. They’re 14-karat gold-plated and feature a drop-down design and a framework of dainty pearls. A post back closure complete the set.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: Whether paired with a party dress or a minimalist black turtleneck, these baubles can be dressed up or down as the ultimate versatile statement piece.

A Trio Of Neutral Nail Polishes

While some trendy nail colors come and go, neutrals are a classic that can be worn everywhere and with everything. This set from clean beauty nail brand Tenoverten features a trio of neutral tones that include a beautiful beige, a milky neutral pink, and a creamy tan. Best of all, they’re formulated without eight harsh chemicals often found in other polishes, and the formulas are both vegan and cruelty-free.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: The recipient is pretty much guaranteed to get plenty of use out of these universally flattering polishes, and the formulas are safe and consciously crafted.

This Modern Hair Clip

Give them the gift of no bad hair days with this edgy little clip. Made with hammered metal, the modern abstract shape and shiny gold hue can serve as the perfect finishing touch to any outfit, and the secure clip won’t slip through tresses.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: Thanks to its modern design, this hair clip can elevate any messy updo in seconds flat. Now, that’s a gift worth giving.

A Playfully Patterned Keepsake Box

Thoughtfully handcrafted, this petite keepsake box features a lighthearted terrazzo pattern and get this: each one is slightly unique. To complete the gift, add a little surprise inside the box, like a handwritten note or a small piece of jewelry. While not totally necessary, it’ll be such a memorable moment for the recipient when they discover it.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: The by-hand craftsmanship and colorful speckled design make this keepsake box an eye-catching standout.

F.A.Q.

How do I shop on this page?

Instead of clicking out to multiple retailers, you can shop all of the products listed above here on this page. Simply click on any gift to learn more, choose your size or favorite color (if applicable), and then hit “add to cart.” When you’re done, you can purchase all your stellar selects at once. (How easy is that?) All major credit cards are accepted, as well as Apple Pay, PayPal, and Google Pay. After checking out, you’ll receive a confirmation email with all the details of your purchase. Questions about your order? Email support@tipser.com.

What are some luxury gifts under $50?

For luxury gifts under $50, consider items that feel opulent thanks to their hand craftsmanship or unique detailing, such as Ri-Ri-Ku’s Atom Cube Candle and Joomi Lim’s Velvet Choker with Pearl. Many high-end beauty brands also offer inexpensive buys or travel-sized gift sets of their products that are priced at under $50. Check out Sunday Riley’s Charcoal Smoothie Jelly Body Scrub and Tenoverten’s Perfect Neutrals set above.

What are good gifts for people who have everything for under $50?

Shopping for that person who seemingly has everything can definitely seem daunting, but it doesn’t have to be as difficult as you think. Look for unique pieces that the recipient may not have thought to get for themselves. Items like the Bala Weighted Bangles, the Wilde House Paper Rituals & Wellness Journal, and the Jiggy Bathing With Flowers Puzzle are all excellent options.