TBH, finding thoughtful gifts for friends each holiday season can sometimes be, well, a struggle. First, you may wrack your brain to recall that brand of candle they said they loved, or that lipstick shade they admired. Or, you might endlessly scroll, trying to find something that nails their signature style. It can be frustrating — but you’re on the right track! And to simplify the process, here you’ll find an entire curation of thoughtful gifts that any of your friends is sure to love.

"Maybe it's cliche, but, truly, no matter how much you spend on a friend, it's the thought that went into it that has the biggest impact and meaning," Elisabeth Jones-Hennessy, founder of Gift Me Chic, a website dedicated to curating thoughtful gifts for any occasion, tells Bustle. A bonafide gifting expert, she encourages shoppers to consider the recipient’s lifestyle and likes and dislikes when purchasing presents this holiday season.

Additionally, Jones-Hennessy says to add a personal touch with a handwritten note. "When someone takes the time to pick a card and handwrite a thoughtful message, it gives the gift even more of a personal and thoughtful touch."

With this expert guidance in mind, browse this list of 25 thoughtful gifts for friends that’ll please everyone from the skin-care obsessed to the plant mom in your life.

Top Pick: Best Overall

Made with 18-karat rose gold and handmade in Venice, California, this necklace offers a unique way for your friend to set intentions for the new year ahead. In addition to plenty of aesthetic appeal, it also boasts three tiny paper scrolls. The recipient can jot down their goals (or you can write a sweet sentiment), before placing the scrolls inside the capsule to be carried around. It’s like the grown-up version of a friendship bracelet.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: It’s not just a thoughtful gift — it’s also an activity your BFF can do and reflect on throughout the year.

Top Pick: Best Budget

Brushes are a gift a makeup lover will always appreciate. This five-piece mahogany wood-handled brush set includes a powder brush, foundation brush, blending brush, eyeshadow brush, and crease brush. All of them can be housed in the white carrying case that makes travel and organization a total breeze.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: With five brushes, this set provides everything they’ll need for a variety of looks — and at a totally reasonable price tag, at that.

Top Pick: Best Splurge

For the friend who often shares their trouble at falling asleep at night, this blanket will be a game-changer. Made with a 100 percent cotton and glass micro-bead filling, it’s ideal for any climate, and 12, 15, 20, and 25-pound options are all available. (The typical rule of thumb with weighted blankets is to choose one that weighs about 10 percent of the recipient’s body weight.) And possibly best of all, it’s also machine washable.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: What could be more thoughtful than ensuring your bestie gets a good night’s sleep?

A Yummy, Italian-Inspired Sampler

If Italy is on your best friend's wishlist, but they haven't been able to take flight, you can bring the flavors of the country to their kitchen via this yummy set. The sampler comes with extra virgin olive oil that’s infused with authentic Italian black truffle, plus two organic Italian pestos made with certified Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, basil, and sun-dried tomatoes.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: The authentic Italian flavors are definite crowd-pleasers and can be incorporated into a variety of dishes.

A Sleek Electric Kettle

A beautiful and functional electric kettle will make your giftee’s daily tea time ritual instantly more delightful. The goes-with-anything black shade and streamlined look are perfect for all kitchens. And, best of all, the architectural-inspired kettle reaches a boil in just four and a half minutes.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: Sometimes, the most thoughtful gifts for friends are actually the most practical.

A Nifty New Face Tool

This handy dandy face roller will quickly become their fave skin-improving tool. It can help tone and lift the skin, plus it feels so soothing. (You might even recognize it from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Sutton Stracke is known to whip it out when things get heated!)

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: Although small, this gift just feels so luxurious.

A Gorgeous Gratitude Journal

To aid your friend in their wellness journey or meditative practice, Poketo's environmentally-friendly, tree-free-paper journal includes weekly prompts, inspirational quotes, and tips for practicing gratitude on the daily.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: It’s an opportunity to take some time for themselves everyday, and what could be more thoughtful than that?

A Cult-Fave Candle

Whether your BFF just closed on a new home or is in need of a serious self-care day, this fragrance will set a relaxing mood any time of day. Courtesy of Boy Smells, the scent features notes of firewood, palo santo, and hay and is crafted from a coconut and beeswax blend.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: Boy Smells is a cult-favorite candle brand that’ll put any of their half-burnt, impulse-bought candles to shame.

A Small-Batch Bean Blend

The coffee lover in your life probably has a cabinet stocked full of their go-to beans. Why not help them mix it up? For the java drinker who likes to explore new brands, this small-batch, Vermont-maple-syrup-flavored blend is made with toasted pecans and gives traditional coffee a fresh spin.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: These small-batch blends are flavored by hand and taste delicious all on their own. (Hold the cream, please.)

The Most Royal Of Coffee Table Books

You know the friend who has a Princess-Diana-inspired sweater or Meghan Markle copycat coat hanging in their closet? Well, this hardcover coffee table book is for them. It’s filled with beautiful photographs and behind-the-scenes commentary on royal fashion throughout the years.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: It’ll provide plenty of inspo for their next royal shopping trip.

Beautiful (And Body-Positive) Earrings

Some friends never miss the opportunity to make a statement — even with their jewelry. Handcrafted by South African jewelry brand Lorne, these gold-plated brass earrings are surprisingly lightweight and totally eye-catching.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: The fact that they’re handmade in Cape Town just feels so special.

A Jetset-Worthy Wallet

If your friend is constantly dreaming of their next destination, this traveler wallet will help them breeze through the airport in style. This pretty piece is made from repurposed leather scraps and features a passport pocket, plus seven card slots.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: Both fashionable and functional, the cool leopard print is the cherry on top.

A Prosecco-Inspired Tea Blend

Whether your BFF finds delight in Sunday brunches where the Prosecco is flowing or cozy mornings when the tea is flowing, here is something they can sip on: This Prosecco-inspired tea is made with a blend of rose hips and hibiscus. Plus, sugar sparkles add a festive surprise.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: It provides all the joy of a fun, sparkly beverage — sans the post-brunch headache.

A Pup Planter

So your BFF wants a dog but doesn't have the time to care for one? Well, what about a dog planter? Sure, they can’t cuddle with it, but it’s plenty adorable. Handmade with coconut coir (a natural fibre) this planter is biodegradable and sustainably made. Plus, it features an adorable Westie that doesn't require walks.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: Even with the abundance of plant parent supplies out there, this planter manages to stand out.

Pretty-In-Pink Champagne Coupes

For the expert entertainer, why not gift them a present that they can pull out at their next dinner party? Add a touch of sparkle to their glassware collection with these hand-painted, gilded gold-rimmed coupes. As a bonus, you can pair them with a bottle of their favorite bubbly!

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: The cotton candy color of these glasses is as unique as it is yummy.

Must-Have Gold Hoops

IMO, the resident fashion girl in your friend group can always use another set of gorgeous gold hoops. (And if anyone in your crew is without a pair, now is the chance to remedy that!) These brass, 18-karat gold-plated earrings come in five sizes, so whichever size you select is sure to be well received.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: A pair of gold hoops is a versatile must-have for any jewelry collection.

A Chic & Modern Wine Rack

Raise your hand if you’re a fan of chic and functional home decor. (Who isn’t, TBH?) Help your bestie organize those special bottles of wine they pour at their at-home happy hours with this honeycomb wine rack that holds up to six bottles.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: The honeycomb shape of this wine rack feels wholly modern.

A Beautiful, Botanical Bath Blend

Body care can be a form self-care, and this luxe bath soak is proof. Enriched with dead sea salt, skin-softening coconut milk, and balancing French rose clay, the botanical blend is soothing for both the skin as well as the senses. You’re basically giving the gift of relaxation!

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: This bath soak is rich with skin-soothing ingredients and will look beautiful displayed near the tub.

A Dreamy Art Print

Now and then, the dreamers in your life need a reminder of their superpowers. With a daily reminder staring at them from their desk or wherever they decide to place this print, you'll be giving them constant words of encouragement every single day.

Why It’s Bustle Approved: The design of this simple print is modern, while its message is so beautiful

A Set Of Superfood Lattes

For the friend on your list who can't start their day without their signature oat milk-based latte, giving them the option to whip one (or three) up at home will be much appreciated. With this sampler box featuring turmeric, cacao turmeric, and matcha turmeric blends, they'll have plenty of choices.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: The superfood spin on traditional lattes is both trendy and wellness-focused.

A Sexy Guide To Star Signs

Does your bestie know your sun, moon, and rising sun signs by heart? Is astrology their love language? Then it’s practically written in the stars that they’ll love this flirty book. It boasts 288 illustrated pages that guide the reader through every sign's sensual and romantic inclinations, so they can analyze their latest Hinge match with ease.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: The hardcover and illustrations are beautiful and perfect for displaying on a nightstand.

A Glow-Getting Skin-Care Set

For the skincare enthusiast, this four-piece travel-sized set will get them glowing. It features Eve Lom's cult-favorite products, including the brand's award-winning cleanser (a multitasking balm that cleanses, conditions, and softens), a moisture cream, a vitamin-A serum to boost radiance, and muslin cloth for exfoliation.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: This set totes an entire skin-care routine (of stellar products, no less) for under $50.

Body Wash Tree Ornaments

For a seasonal spin on self-care, this holiday gift doubles as a trio of Christmas tree ornaments. Filled with fragrant Molton Brown body washes, they can be swiped off the tree whenever your friend needs a bit of me time with an extra-chill shower.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: Each of the body washes features a different — and beautiful — Molton Brown scent: Fiery Pink Pepper, Jasmine and Sun Rose, and Delicious Rhubarb & Rose.

The Sweetest Apron, Ever

Showcasing original art by Bridgett Thronton, this 100 percent cotton apron will make a colorful accessory for the baker BFF. Featuring a blue-hued hydrangea print, front pocket, and adjustable ties, it’s both lovely and plenty useful. And who knows — they might repay you with a batch of homemade sugar cookies!

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: The floral detailing is just so darn pretty.

A Wall-Art-Worthy Puzzle

Give them a mental break with this 1000-piece puzzle and its cheery illustration. Adorned with original artwork by artist Mary Finlayson, it offers a bright, whimsical work of art in puzzle form. And crafted with recycled cardboard, it’s a better-for-the-planet present.

Why It’s Bustle-Approved: The original artwork will brighten up any room if they decide to frame it after completing the puzzle.

F.A.Q.

How do I shop on this page?

What are some inexpensive best friend gifts?

Holiday spending season can be stressful — but it doesn’t have to be a total budget breaker. Inexpensive gifts for friends can be just as thoughtful as more elaborate selects, simply by considering your bestie’s likes and dislikes like Jones-Hennessy suggests. Do you have a friend that enjoys a boozy, Prosecco-clinking brunch, or a nighttime cup of tea? Par Avion Tea has Prosecco-inspired tea made with rose hips and hibiscus for under $20 (and no hangover).

What are some ideas for long-distance best friend gifts?

For a friend that lives long-distance, look for personable gifts or gifts that include an activity the two of you can do together even when physically apart. For example, check out the Intention Capsule Necklace above: It includes a petite scroll for personal intentions. You can either have a special message placed inside, or purchase a necklace for each of you and connect over Zoom to write your intentions together.

What gift can I get for the best friend who has everything?

When buying for a friend that has everything, think about what their purchases and hobbies say about them. For example, the Delicious & Sons sampler above is perfect for the world traveler or someone who loves to cook. With Italian truffle-infused olive oil and a jar of authentic pesto, they'll have the taste of an Italian vacation in their kitchen cabinet.