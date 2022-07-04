Living your best life takes on a whole different meaning when you know how to manifest. Gone are the days of thinking your dreams are just that — now, you can use different manifestation practices to help you design and actualize your ultimate dream life. Although candle magic, crystals, and Pinterest boards can certainly supercharge your intentions, you don’t need fancy tools to manifest — you can do it right from your phone using manifesting apps.

Manifestation is basically the practice of speaking your ideal life into existence. By aligning yourself with your intentions and genuinely believing you’re currently living your dreams, you’re attracting the life you hope for one day. But it takes more than thoughts to work — it requires earnest effort and action.

So, how can you effectively draw the things you want, like a raise, a new job, or a bubbly romance? “Rituals, quantum frequency shifts, journaling, the moon phases, and plenty more can help with this process, as well as apps,” quantum mystic and co-author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn, tells Bustle. “Apps can help with the manifestation process by breaking down tools into helpful steps that become accessible to integrate into your day-to-day life. Using it for manifesting your intentions creates a positive way to utilize your smartphone towards what you want in your life.”

There are so many ways to breathe life into your goals — vision boards, journaling, and meditation are just a few effective manifestation techniques. But if you’re looking for other ways to elevate your practice, try these manifestation apps.

Attract: Law of Attraction According to the Law of Attraction, which is the idea of inviting good things into your life through positive thoughts, you become what you believe. Unlike some apps that have loads of features, this free app features a simple design that’s easy to navigate so you can focus on the important things. It applies the 68-second rule to your daily reminders, which help you focus solely on a specific desire. Positive affirmations and a vision board creator are also built into the app. “I’ve had trouble actually visualizing what I want to attract so this helps me get into the routine of it and I’ve found it much easier to do so now!” one Apple user said. The app is free to download for iPhone and Android.

Law of Attraction Toolbox With more than 2,000 ratings since its launch in 2017, the Law of Attraction Toolbox has everything you need to successfully idealize and manifest your dream life. The app, which is free to use, has a ton of features that are great for beginners. including games and exercises, like the Feel As If Game, which uses a timer to help you feel like you already have the life you desire. It also offers empowering quotes, questions, and daily affirmations to help empower you while you manifest. “I used to find resistance when prompting and organizing the different games myself, so I was happy to find this app because it is already done for me and I can really focus on my vibration,” one user explained. The app is free to download for iPhone only.

Vision Board Visualization is essential for manifesting. Vision Board is a free app that allows you to customize unlimited boards using photos and also features affirmations to help you maintain a positive mindset while you manifest. “I can see all the things I desire to manifest and create in my life on my phone…This App has given me the tool I need to see my Vision daily and it’s easy to use,” one user said. Using the Bagua map method — which is a tool used in feng shui which divides space into different themes and sectors of life — you can lay out your goals based on the areas of life. For example, the Bagua map has a career and a relationship section, so you can get clear on what you want to manifest in these areas. It also has a goal deadline to keep you on track and remind you to visualize daily. The app is free to download for Apple and Android.

I am — Daily Affirmations Do you find yourself getting stuck in a vicious cycle of negative thinking patterns? Doubt and worries directly block your manifestations, so attracting your ideal lifestyle requires constant reminders of your potential. This free app helps you boost your self-esteem, but that’s only part of its utility — it also helps you shift your thoughts with positivity with daily affirmations. With notifications greeting you each morning reminding you of your greatness, you can bridge the gap between your unconscious and conscious mind and align with the type of energy you want to bring to your life. Plus, it can encourage you to be aware of any self-doubt that may be hindering your manifesting practice. “I would be thinking something so negative and damaging every day and these affirmations keep fighting my negative thoughts and helping me break the cycle,” one user wrote. “The more I got interrupted with a positive thought, the more I questioned why I believed such horrible negative ‘truths’ about myself.” The app is free to download for Apple and Android.