The Y2K vanilla fragrance craze is back, the best places to shop online for plus-size vintage clothing, and more.
Your Favorite Y2K Fragrance Is Back
Solidarity with Japanese Cherry Blossom stans, but it’s Warm Vanilla Sugar who is getting her moment to shine again. Just as most trends from millennials’ youth are making their way into the current day (like, say, blue eyeshadow, velour jumpsuits, and butterfly clips), vanilla perfumes have made a major comeback. This time, however, the fragrance compositions and scented stories are a bit more modern and elevated in a few key ways. Read More
The Latest
How To Make Rosemary Water For Hair Growth
If you’ve seen an upswing in TikTok videos of people with long, lustrous hair, it’s probably because of the rosemary oil trend. “All hair types can benefit from using a rosemary oil treatment, particularly those with fine, thinning hair or those with scalp conditions like itchiness or dandruff,” says hairstylist Nunzio Saviano. It’s a simple and effective treatment that you can make in the comfort of your own kitchen — here’s how. Read More
The Real Reason Buckingham Palace "Lied" To Protect William, According To Prince Harry
When the second trailer for Netflix’s Harry & Meghan documentary dropped, viewers were intrigued to know what Harry was referring to when he said Buckingham Palace “were happy to lie to protect my brother.” The conversation quickly turned to Prince William’s alleged affair with Rose Hanbury, but the fifth episode of the Netflix docuseries revealed that the “lie” was related to very different claims about Prince William. Read More
Must-Reads
You Probably Walk Asymmetrically. Here's How To Fix It.
If you tend to favor one side of your body as you stroll, you might end up throwing yourself out of whack. This is what’s known as walking asymmetry, and it’s something that can have a bigger impact on your health than you might realize. Luckily there’s an easy way to track it. Read More
Summer Lee Doesn't Care For Your Small Talk
“In 2017, someone asked if I would consider running for state rep. I texted a couple friends, and they were both like, ‘Uh, yeah, duh!’” As the first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania, Summer Lee is well acquainted with challenging the status quo. “Sometimes, change is uncomfortable,” she tells Bustle. Read More
Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope
Mars retrograde is still bogging you down. Read More
More Good Stuff
Intentionally Viral Moments: When Film & TV Begs To Be Memed
A Barbie Dreamhouse Architecture Book Is Coming
Sadie Sink Is Ready For Her Next Act
