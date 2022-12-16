A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on Dec. 15, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Your Favorite Y2K Fragrance Is Back

Solidarity with Japanese Cherry Blossom stans, but it’s Warm Vanilla Sugar who is getting her moment to shine again. Just as most trends from millennials’ youth are making their way into the current day (like, say, blue eyeshadow, velour jumpsuits, and butterfly clips), vanilla perfumes have made a major comeback. This time, however, the fragrance compositions and scented stories are a bit more modern and elevated in a few key ways. Read More

The Latest

How To Make Rosemary Water For Hair Growth

If you’ve seen an upswing in TikTok videos of people with long, lustrous hair, it’s probably because of the rosemary oil trend. “All hair types can benefit from using a rosemary oil treatment, particularly those with fine, thinning hair or those with scalp conditions like itchiness or dandruff,” says hairstylist Nunzio Saviano. It’s a simple and effective treatment that you can make in the comfort of your own kitchen — here’s how. Read More

The Real Reason Buckingham Palace "Lied" To Protect William, According To Prince Harry

When the second trailer for Netflix’s Harry & Meghan documentary dropped, viewers were intrigued to know what Harry was referring to when he said Buckingham Palace “were happy to lie to protect my brother.” The conversation quickly turned to Prince William’s alleged affair with Rose Hanbury, but the fifth episode of the Netflix docuseries revealed that the “lie” was related to very different claims about Prince William. Read More

Must-Reads

You Probably Walk Asymmetrically. Here's How To Fix It.

If you tend to favor one side of your body as you stroll, you might end up throwing yourself out of whack. This is what’s known as walking asymmetry, and it’s something that can have a bigger impact on your health than you might realize. Luckily there’s an easy way to track it. Read More

Summer Lee Doesn't Care For Your Small Talk

“In 2017, someone asked if I would consider running for state rep. I texted a couple friends, and they were both like, ‘Uh, yeah, duh!’” As the first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania, Summer Lee is well acquainted with challenging the status quo. “Sometimes, change is uncomfortable,” she tells Bustle. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Mars retrograde is still bogging you down. Read More

More Good Stuff

Get all this (plus more) in your inbox — subscribe to the Bustle daily newsletter.