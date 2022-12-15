Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For December 15, 2022
Mars retrograde is still bogging you down.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 15, 2022.
The moon is in hardworking Virgo while chatty Mercury hangs out in ambitious Capricorn. You might have plenty of goals and responsibilities on your mind, but with active Mars retrograde in buzzy Gemini, you may not have a great deal of energy to tackle them.
To keep frustration to a minimum, it might help to focus solely on your most basic tasks and leave the heavy lifting for a different day. However, with the Virgo moon meeting up with innovative Uranus in Taurus late this morning, you might discover an easier way of doing things.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Try to stick to a schedule today. It will keep you from wasting time.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Don’t let something petty get under your skin.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
If you’re feeling moody, give yourself some extra TLC.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
If stress gets to you today, look toward your community for support.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
You might be feeling disheartened about a money matter. You have options. You just need to take some time to explore them.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You might not make much progress with a goal or project today. Focus on troubleshooting instead.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
If it feels like you’re all over the place, find something that can help anchor you, like a meditation or a talk with someone you love.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Keep an open mind when someone offers you an opportunity. Even if it doesn’t appeal to you on the surface, it might be exactly what you need.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
If you’ve been going back and forth with someone to no avail, maybe you need a different approach.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Don’t get so caught up with work that you forget to play.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
If you’re having a difficult time reaching a decision, it’s probably because the timing isn’t right.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
You may need to advocate for yourself today. Be brave and speak up.
Want to learn more? Check out your December 2022 monthly horoscope.