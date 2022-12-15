Here's your daily horoscope for December 15, 2022.

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, December 15, 2022.

The moon is in hardworking Virgo while chatty Mercury hangs out in ambitious Capricorn. You might have plenty of goals and responsibilities on your mind, but with active Mars retrograde in buzzy Gemini, you may not have a great deal of energy to tackle them.

To keep frustration to a minimum, it might help to focus solely on your most basic tasks and leave the heavy lifting for a different day. However, with the Virgo moon meeting up with innovative Uranus in Taurus late this morning, you might discover an easier way of doing things.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try to stick to a schedule today. It will keep you from wasting time.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t let something petty get under your skin.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re feeling moody, give yourself some extra TLC.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If stress gets to you today, look toward your community for support.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling disheartened about a money matter. You have options. You just need to take some time to explore them.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might not make much progress with a goal or project today. Focus on troubleshooting instead.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If it feels like you’re all over the place, find something that can help anchor you, like a meditation or a talk with someone you love.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Keep an open mind when someone offers you an opportunity. Even if it doesn’t appeal to you on the surface, it might be exactly what you need.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve been going back and forth with someone to no avail, maybe you need a different approach.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t get so caught up with work that you forget to play.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re having a difficult time reaching a decision, it’s probably because the timing isn’t right.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may need to advocate for yourself today. Be brave and speak up.

Want to learn more? Check out your December 2022 monthly horoscope.