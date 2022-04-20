A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on April 20, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Coastal Grandmas Are Here To Replace Hot Girl Summer

It’s time to trade your crop tops for cardigans because TikTok has declared “coastal grandma” the vibe of the summer. What’s that mean exactly? Think Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give, or really any older woman protagonist in a Nancy Meyers movie. They are mature; know what they want; have a closet full of chic, loose-fitting pants; and are probably obsessed with baking. Thankfully, you can achieve the look and lifestyle, no grandkids or complicated romantic plot required. (Probably not the resplendent kitchen, though, unless you have a spare $20,000 or so on hand.) Read More

“Pamcore” Blond Is Summer's Brightest Hair Color Trend

Warm red tones like Kendall Jenner’s copper and Zendaya’s auburn may have ruled the spring months, but this summer it’s going to be all about bright, shiny, Pam-Anderson-meets-Baby-Spice blond. Read More

A$AP Rocky Has Been Arrested In Connection To An Alleged 2021 Shooting

The rapper was detained at LAX today after deboarding a private plane from Barbados, where he’d gone with girlfriend Rihanna. Rocky’s attorney confirmed the arrest to NBC News, which also reported some details from the police reports. This follows rumors last week that he had cheated on Rihanna with shoe designer Amina Muaddi, who denied the accusations. All seemed to be well between the expectant parents on their trip though, at least, according to this TMZ video. Still, not a good week for A$AP. Read More

These Y2K Bra Tops Were The Star Of Coachella’s First Weekend

Aughts style has already taken over TikTok, so naturally Coachella is next on the list. Performers and attendees came dressed in their finest ’00s ’fits, and we rounded up the best of them for you. (Pour one out for the influencers who never made it to Revolve Fest for their looks to be documented.) Read More

Gigi Hadid Is Bringing Back This ’90s Sneaker Trend

If bright neon, colorblocked, and sky-high platform sneakers aren’t your bag but you’re looking for something that’s a little more interesting than plain white Jordans (no offense, they’re iconic for a reason!), Gigi’s subtle take on the classic neutral will be right up your alley. Read More

