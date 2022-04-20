Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, April 20, 2022.

The moon finishes up her stay in independent Sagittarius today. Towards the early afternoon, the moon teams up with innovative Saturn in Aquarius, which encourages us to embrace our individuality, as well as a future-forward attitude. Additionally, this planetary pairing suggests that today could also be a good time to support a worthwhile cause or organization.

Come later in the afternoon, the Sagittarius moon receives a bit of friction from Neptune and Jupiter in sleepy Pisces. As a result, we could find ourselves feeling a bit unfocused, especially if we attempt to do too many things at once or pile too many tasks onto our schedule. On the plus side, this cosmic blend encourages us to mellow out a bit, and follow our heart or any creative inspiration we might experience.

By late tonight, the moon enters pragmatic Capricorn. Whenever the moon is in this industrious sign, we’re usually in the mood to handle any work or responsibilities. For those of us that work best at night, this transit can be helpful. For those of us that could use some extra rest or sleep, la luna’s stay in Capricorn can offer us the calm and grounded energy we need to peacefully drift off.

You may be feeling inspired to start something new. It may be best to wait and sit with the idea for a little while until you can work out a plan on how you’re going to get it done.

If there’s an issue that you have with a friend, be mindful of staying hush about it and letting your feelings fester. Be open and honest. It will get you better results.

You’re being asked to put a little more thought into the things you say yes to today. You might find that there’s things you’re not in alignment with no matter how inviting they might seem.

If things feel more overwhelming than usual now, there’s a good chance that they are. Consider that this is your opportunity to get the assistance or helping hand that you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It could be easy for you to get upset over the smallest things today. This is usually a sign that you need to pull back a bit and focus a little more on your well-being. Take care of you.

Be mindful that you’re not giving more of yourself than you can afford today. Make sure to carve out enough time on your schedule that’s just for you and you alone.

It feels like you’re all over the place today. Try to anchor yourself with calming exercises or meditation. Your family could be a source of help when it comes to getting things done.

You might want take a cautious or reserved approach with your money. If you’re making an important financial decision, make sure to ask the right questions or do your research.

You might be feeling sad or moody today. Talking to a friend or a sibling could help you clear your head. Bringing some objectivity or perspective to the situation can turn things around.

What do you have to be grateful for? There’s a chance that if you sat down and thought about it, you’d come up with a long list of things. Focus on those things today. It will make you feel good.

You're reminded that if there's things going on in the world that you don't like, you can do something about it. What's one small thing that you can do today to help make things better?

Don’t be too humble, Pisces. If you’re getting some buzz or attention for work that you’ve been doing, you deserve it. Expect today to show you just how many people are rooting for you.

