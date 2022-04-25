A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on April 25, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Gen Z’s Go-To Sex Expert Tells Us How To Have More Fun In Bed

At just 23 years old, Stella Barey has become one of the buzziest porn stars on social media. Not only is she in the top 0.01% of OnlyFans creators, making over $200,000 a month on the platform, Barey, aka the Anal Princess, has amassed a loyal following on TikTok — before her first account was deleted, she had over 750,000 followers. And even though she frequently gets reported and has to start over (she’s had 15 accounts now and counting), her audience keeps coming back for her honest, unfiltered advice about exploring kinks, incorporating toys, and generally keeping things spicy. Read More

The Latest

Mark Your Cals For Mercury’s Next Retrograde 🪐

While we usually have just three Mercury retrograde periods per year, 2022 will grace us with a total of four, and the next one is just around the corner. Start bracing yourself now for texts from your ex. Read More

The Subtle Art Of The Relationship Soft Launch

Ten years ago, you couldn’t wait to go “Facebook official” with your new boo, and any qualms about changing your relationship status represented a potential deal breaker. But in 2022, it’s all about the Insta soft launch — an extra coffee cup, a disembodied hand, a vaguely tallish shadow — a subliminal suggestion that you’re spending time with someone new, rather than concrete digital confirmation. Which actually seems… way healthier, TBH. Read More

Must Reads

Kendall Jenner’s Platform Flip-Flops & 5 Other Shoe Trends About To Take Over Summer

Whether it’s a side effect of COVID or a symptom of the patriarchy finally loosening its grip ever so slightly, the biggest shoe trends in the last few years (namely, Crocs and Birks) have really prioritized comfort. Expect more of that this summer, but with the silhouettes getting even chunkier. Read More

Gigi Hadid Put A New See-Through Twist On The Birthday Suit

Playing up her new ice queen aesthetic, Hadid chose a totally sheer, white lace three-piece suit for her 27th birthday look, complete with a corset top, belly chain, and lots of layered pearl necklaces. The overall effect was giving fashion royalty. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

More Good Stuff