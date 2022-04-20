As Memorial Day weekend (AKA the unofficial start of summer) approaches, new warm weather footwear trends have already begun to emerge. These designs hit both ends of the style spectrum, ranging from statement-makers to go-with-everything pairs that will uplift your outfit, without stealing the spotlight.
For the minimalist who still dreams of ‘90s-era Calvin Klein, stock up on strappy, “naked” sandals. Living for the Y2K revival? Channel Paris Hilton circa 2001 with a pair of flatforms or statement flip flops, instead.
Before you get shopping, however, make sure to do your research — lest you stock up on shoe styles that hit their peak two summers ago, never to be heard from again. Whether you’re spending $50 or $500 on a pair of new kicks, make sure they’re the hottest of the season — like the ones featured on this list, for example. Keep scrolling for the top shoe trends set to take over summer ‘22. Happy shopping!
