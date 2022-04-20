As the footwear guru Carrie Bradshaw once said, “When one door closes, a shoe box opens.” If you ask me, it’s about that time.

As Memorial Day weekend (AKA the unofficial start of summer) approaches, new warm weather footwear trends have already begun to emerge. These designs hit both ends of the style spectrum, ranging from statement-makers to go-with-everything pairs that will uplift your outfit, without stealing the spotlight.

For the minimalist who still dreams of ‘90s-era Calvin Klein, stock up on strappy, “naked” sandals. Living for the Y2K revival? Channel Paris Hilton circa 2001 with a pair of flatforms or statement flip flops, instead.

Before you get shopping, however, make sure to do your research — lest you stock up on shoe styles that hit their peak two summers ago, never to be heard from again. Whether you’re spending $50 or $500 on a pair of new kicks, make sure they’re the hottest of the season — like the ones featured on this list, for example. Keep scrolling for the top shoe trends set to take over summer ‘22. Happy shopping!

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Flatforms Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The flat platforms — AKA “flatforms — of 1999 have officially boarded a time machine and found their way to summer 2022. Adding a few inches of lift without the precarious heel, this style offers a wearable way to get a little height and make a statement.

Black Papillio Birko-Flor Narrow Arizona Platform Sandals Birkenstock $100 View product Go for the classic Birkenstock look with a lift. Shop their platform style, instead of the original Arizona.

Elevated Flip-Flops Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Offering a minimalist quality, compared to other flatforms, platform flip-flops are already making their mark. Think early aughts: when you used to wear your platform thongs with low-slung jeans and cropped tanks. Just copy that again, tbh.

Statement Clogs Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Clogs have officially emerged from the ‘70s and transplanted themselves right into your modern-day shoe closet — flat, wooden, textured, and more.

Merrill High Heel Clog with Braid in Cacao Loeffler Randall $395 View product Whether you shop for a heeled or flat version, choose a clog style with subtle details to prolong its lifespan.

Naked Shoes Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You’ve heard of the naked dress, but have you heard of the naked shoe? Same concept, different item. This look requires the wispiest of sandals — strappy styles that feel like they’re barely there. (Hence, naked.) Wear them with equally beloved ‘90s trends — from slip dresses to mom jeans — and you’re good to go.

Tan Eleftheria Sandals Ancient Greek Sandals $260 View product For an easeful, wear-anywhere take, consider a totally flat style. Slip into these when pairing up sundresses and ankle-cropped denim.

Highlighter Hues Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Neon is set to take over your entire wardrobe this summer, including your kicks. Be they sneakers, stilettos, or something in between, an electric colorway will level-up the look.

Women's Platform Sandal 2 Band Nest Shoes $45 $24.95 View product Dare I suggest marrying two trends at once? Slide-on flatform sandals in a Day-Glo tone really make a commotion.

Square-Toed Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Your classic, strappy sandal just got a much-needed redesign, with modern, square-toed iterations hitting the market. They’re understated, but dress up any look — from off-duty denim to cocktail dresses.

Ully Leather Sandal Schutz $98 View product A minimalist silhouette will hook you every time. These heeled sandals are comfortable (thanks to that chunky sole), but blend effortlessly into your look.

Kitten Heels Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Channel Grace Kelly with this ultra-ladylike vibe. Kitten heels offer up that same look, but with a modern edge.