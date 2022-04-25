Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, April 25, 2022.

With a game-changing solar eclipse less than a week away, we might feel some increasing pressure or energy as we get closer to it, leaving us with a mixture of excitement and anxiousness. However, for today, with the moon entering soothing Pisces early this morning, we’re encouraged to tap into the calming vibes that are being made available to us.

While the moon is stationed in this soulful sign, we’re given a gentle nudge towards anything that feels romantic, creative, and spiritually fulfilling. As la luna sends a friendly greeting towards the sun in pleasant and contented Taurus later this afternoon, there will be a feel-good vibe in the air that will be hard to miss. Though if we’re not feeling our best, partaking in activities that feed and indulge the senses can help.

By late this evening, the moon meets up with ambitious and protective Mars, which is also currently in Pisces. Under this planetary pairing, we might feel inspired to be an advocate for vulnerable or marginalized people. This Moon-Mars aspect encourages us to support a good cause and to get behind a mission that we believe in. On the downside though, emotions could run high at this time, making it necessary to be mindful of what triggers or upsets us. Employing stress-relieving techniques or reaching out to others for support may be helpful.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might the need to be more quiet and introspective today. It’s necessary to go inward from time to time. If you're looking for a pick-me-up, think about contributing to a fundraiser.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A friend might come to you for support. You can offer them the encouragement that they need. Meanwhile, if you want to give back to others, the smallest gesture could make the biggest difference.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're in the zone today and on your way to accomplishing an important goal. When it comes to receiving feedback or recognition, try not to take any criticism you receive personally.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're in an inspired and cheery mood. You can best take advantage of this vibe by doing an activity today that allows you partake in something fun, new, or exciting. Get outdoors if you can.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve been avoiding an issue for too long, you’re ready to face it and tackle it head on today. The upside is that you’ll come out on the other side feeling more confident and empowered.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re in a friendly kind of mood and the timing is just right for connecting or partnering up with others. On a similar note, someone’s generosity could pleasantly surprise you today.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're on your A-game today, making it an optimal day for tackling anything that you've put off. In the meantime, there could be some positive developments around a work or health issue.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're feeling juicy and creative, giving you a good excuse to take a deep dive into a fun project or pastime. It’s possible that you encounter someone that becomes a muse or source of inspiration.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be a bit sensitive today. If so, you're encouraged to step back and do all you can to nourish yourself from the inside-out. If a family matter upsets you, honor your boundaries.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You have quite the busy day ahead. Try not to overbook yourself. Also, opportunity could arrive thanks to your sharp thinking or stellar set of skills. Romance looks inviting as well.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's an excellent time for managing your budget or talking numbers. If money is owed to you, follow up accordingly. If you charge for your services, it may be time to raise the price.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're feeling more self-assured than you have in a while. If there's something you've been wanting to make happen, get the ball rolling. You’ll find everything you need at your fingertips.

Want to learn more? Check out your April 2022 monthly horoscope.