Doja Cat’s Micro Bangs & 8 Other Must-See Hairstyles From The Grammys

Justin Bieber’s Crocs-inspired platforms may have been one of the more head-scratching red carpet moments from Sunday night’s Grammys, but plenty of other highlights were worth shouting out — namely when it came to hair. From Olivia Rodrigo’s soft waves to Paris Hilton’s Barbie ponytail, take a look at the most memorable ’dos from the big night — and who knows? Maybe you’ll find some spring hair inspo for yourself. Read More

The Latest

Cardi B Deletes Twitter & Instagram After Posting That She Hates Her Fan Base

Cardi B has logged off. On Sunday, the rapper deactivated her Twitter and Instagram accounts after fans criticized her — and even went after her kids — for not attending the Grammy Awards, for which she had one nomination (for a song she already performed at last year’s show, no less). “I’m not going to [an] award show if I don’t got a new song to perform or my album ain’t out,” she said in response to one fan. Cardi has deactivated her social media twice before, in March 2021 and October 2020 — so although it’s likely she’ll return at some point, for now, it seems that the “WAP” singer is remaining silent. Read More

A Brutally Honest Review Of Scarlett Johansson & Gwen Stefani's Beauty Lines

“The first question we must ask when a celebrity starts a beauty or skin care line — why?” writes Caroline Goldfarb. The latest A-listers to inspire the question: Scarlett Johansson and Gwen Stefani, who’ve respectively just launched The Outset, a luxe-feeling skin care line, and GXVE, a makeup collection as bold as the No Doubt singer herself. Here, a deep dive into how the two actually stack up in the saturated market of celebrity beauty brands. Read More

Must Reads

Kendall Jenner’s Morning Routine Is All About Calming Her Mind

Even Kendall Jenner suffers from a case of the Mondays — but the supermodel has found some relatable ways to work through those anxieties, which she shared in a new video she posted to Instagram. “I am finding ways to help me start my day off with a calmer, more positive mindset,” she wrote in the caption. Among the hacks that keep those Monday morning jitters at bay: taking 10 deep breaths, journaling, and sipping tea. Read More

21 On-Trend Home Accessories To Instantly Upgrade Your Space — For Under $200

Sometimes, it really is the little things that make a big difference. If you’re looking to spruce up your place for spring (same), there’s no need to invest in pricey new furniture — a few houseware items will do, and they’re great ways to incorporate the latest decor trends into your space. These of-the-moment pieces, featuring everything from pretty pastels to rattan accents, will jazz up your Zoom background and add some extra oomph to make your sanctuary feel that much more special. Read More

Astrology

More Good Stuff