Here's Your Horoscope For April 4, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, April 4, 2022.

The moon is in grounded Taurus for most of the day. Whenever the moon is in this determined sign it’s usually a great time for doing anything that requires patience and resolve. With ambitious Mars joining forces with hardworking Saturn in coolheaded Aquarius today as well, the cosmos lends us the drive, follow-through, and unflappable attitude we need to achieve our goals.

However, with the moon in slow-moving Taurus and restrictive Saturn in the mix, we’ll need to be mindful of the fact that reaching our goals won’t happen overnight. This is the kind of planetary energy that’s ripe for delays, obstacles, and frustration. At the same time, with multiple planets in Aquarius facing off with the moon in Taurus today, if we want things to change for the better, we’ll need to make sure that we’re not being resistant to progress or the work it will take to make it happen.

By late tonight, the moon shifts into curious Gemini, which speeds the energy up a bit. This Gemini moon, along with the Mars-Saturn aspect, encourages us to connect and band together with others. This planetary combo can be especially useful if we need help in executing an idea or developing a plan of action.

Do your words and actions align right now? If not, what do you need to do to better represent or honor your values? Devote time to something (or someone) you care a great deal about.

Things could feel a bit challenging today around a work-related matter or your current responsibilities. Do you need to be more of a team player or exercise better boundaries?

It might feel like things are moving as slow as molasses now, but trust that where you are headed will be worth the wait. The lessons you’re learning now will give you invaluable wisdom.

Don’t get stuck in thinking that you’re all on your own or that you don’t have anyone in your corner. You do. You just need to work on overcoming the fear of depending on them.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

There could be a tough decision to make around a partnership or collaboration that you’re involved in. Is it time to call it quits and walk? Be mindful of over-compromising.

You might need a great deal of patience in reaching a goal or getting a project completed. There’s a chance that you’ll need to take time to focus more on your well-being before moving on.

The theme for you today is authenticity. Be mindful of trying to be someone you’re not just to keep someone around or to avoid the discomfort of not being everyone’s favorite.

If you’re feeling ready to put down some roots with someone, try not to let the pain of the past get in your way. Too, healthy relationships can begin and flourish by you taking the time to heal.

Avoid overpromising on anything now as you’re called to be honest or realistic about what you can accomplish and when. You may need to enlist some help in order to stay on track.

It might be necessary to advocate for yourself around a money or job-related concern. Try to avoid selling yourself short. There’s much that you bring to the table. Get compensated accordingly.

You might be feeling like you’re under a lot of pressure right now, but keep in mind that’s how diamonds are formed. Remember how strong and how precious you are.

What attitudes or fears do you need to release so that you can move forward? Artistic outlets or creative mediums could offer an avenue to work through it. Talking about it can help too.

