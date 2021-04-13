It’s about time we start thinking about our spaces like we do our seasonal closet refreshes: adding a few pieces here and there can make existing items feel like new. Something as simple as a cool ceramic planter or a colorful glassware set can completely refresh your home when you’ve been staring at the same four walls for way too long.

While furniture is a longer-term investment, smaller touches like glassware, linens, and other decorative objects can easily rotate in and out of your space as your mood and style continues to change.

Focusing on these smaller housewares pieces is also an easy — and less expensive — way to experiment with and incorporate some current trends, like wavy shapes and rattan. Sure, a large wavy mirror or a rattan headboard may be an intimidating commitment, but wavy candles and rattan baskets are the perfect way to introduce these trends into your home.

For under $200, you can play with these emerging home trends and more. From regency-inspired decor to pieces that fit right in with the “cluttercore” aesthetic, affordable stylish selects are well within reach.

Below, shop all of the trending home accessories you need for an instant interior upgrade.

Wavy Wear ICYMI, wavy homewares have shimmied onto the scene and practically everyone’s TikTok #ForYou page. Look to the modern form to add a hint of playfulness to your decor.

Cluttercore Minimalism, who? ‘More is more’ is the new name of the game. Trendsetters are drowning their homes in a rainbow’s worth of colors and unique knick-knacks for spaces that feel full and lively. Snatch up brightly patterned pieces, candy-colored glassware, and whatever else brings a smile to your face.

Rattan & Wicker Accents Bring some summer vibes into your home year-round with this easygoing trend. Accent pieces like serving trays and coasters are subtle ways to introduce the trend, while larger baskets are perfect for spaces with a boho aesthetic.

Nature-Inspired Knick-Knacks As the weather begins to cool, bring the outdoors in with nature-inspired decor that has been growing in popularity over the past two years. Turn your space into your own personal woodland with garden-fresh scented candles, floral prints, and foliage-embroidered pieces.

Chic Ceramics Most likely thanks to the binge-worthy Great Pottery Throw Down, unique ceramics are hotter than the kilns they’re fired in. Pinterest searches for pinch pots and ceramic art are on the rise, and shoppers are crushing on crafty pieces like one-of-a-kind mugs and succulent pots.

Regency-Inspired Pieces Almost a year later and there is still no end in sight to the world’s collective Bridgerton obsession. Regency-inspired decor is as trendy as whatever Lady Whistledown deems worthy of writing in her infamous society papers, and everyone is burning for beautiful busts, elegant patterns, and modern tea sets.