It’s about time we start thinking about our spaces like we do our seasonal closet refreshes: adding a few pieces here and there can make existing items feel like new. Something as simple as a cool ceramic planter or a colorful glassware set can completely refresh your home when you’ve been staring at the same four walls for way too long.
While furniture is a longer-term investment, smaller touches like glassware, linens, and other decorative objects can easily rotate in and out of your space as your mood and style continues to change.
Focusing on these smaller housewares pieces is also an easy — and less expensive — way to experiment with and incorporate some current trends, like wavy shapes and rattan. Sure, a large wavy mirror or a rattan headboard may be an intimidating commitment, but wavy candles and rattan baskets are the perfect way to introduce these trends into your home.
For under $200, you can play with these emerging home trends and more. From regency-inspired decor to pieces that fit right in with the “cluttercore” aesthetic, affordable stylish selects are well within reach.