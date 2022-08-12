A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on August 12, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Justice For Meredith Blake & Her Iconic Parent Trap Looks

Look, did she do her best to get in the way of Hallie and Annie’s plot to reunite their divorced parents? Yes. Is it entirely reasonable to lose your sh*t when a lizard is placed anywhere near your head? Also yes. Was she serving 10/10 looks in literally every scene of this movie? Yes again. Every ensemble was straight out of an old-school Ralph Lauren ad in the best way. Her classic style has had a bit of a resurgence on TikTok lately, so we took the opportunity to shop out her most iconic outfits. Read More

The Latest

Thirdlove’s New Unlined Bra Lifts & Supports My 36G Chest Like No Other

Boob tape and nipple covers are great, but sometimes you just need a little more umph. According to Bustle’s unofficial boob editor, this bra ticks all the boxes. Read More

Why The "Jellyfish Haircut" Is Taking Over Your FYP

From the Botticelli bob to the bixie, 2022 is shaping up to be the year of bold, artistic haircuts. And the latest to join the ranks of these TikTok-famous chops is the jellyfish, which is like 50% bowl cut, 50% mullet, 100% cooler-than-you video game character vibes. Read More

Must Reads

Just 21 Photos Of Ben Affleck Holding Coffee, Cigarettes, Or J.Lo's Hand

In honor of the actor/producer/director/husband’s 50th birthday, we present to you: a visual homage to Affleck’s personal version of phone, keys, wallet. Please enjoy. Read More

So, What Exactly Leads To ED?

It sucks when your body (or your partner’s body) won’t fall in line and do what you want it to. And while the prevailing wisdom is that ED stems from performance anxiety, doctors have actually found that more often than not, the underlying cause is an organic issue, not a psychological one. Read More

Doja Cat & TikTok Beauty Gurus Are Obsessed With This K-Beauty Balm

The newly famous Korean balm first made a cameo in Doja’s “Vegas” music video, but since then, it’s been popping up all over TikTok, so we took it for a spin, and it did not disappoint. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

It’s a good time to unplug and decompress. Read More

