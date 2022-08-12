Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, August 12, 2022.

There may be some frustrating energy in the air for the earlier part of the day. That’s because the moon in freedom-loving Aquarius gets into a tense aspect with stubborn Mars in Taurus early in the morning, creating a great deal of friction.

As a result, it will be best to pick and choose your battles, taking care not to be too inflexible in getting things done or working with others. Though there may be situations where taking a more relaxed approach may not be possible, like standing up in the face of injustice. Still, one way that anger or restless energy can be effectively handled is by channeling it through some sweaty, physical activity.

By the afternoon, the intensity dissipates when the moon moves into chilled-out Pisces. Whenever the moon is in this peaceful and dreamy sign, it’s a good time to unplug and decompress. Love and romance are also highlighted as la luna stirs up some heartfelt feelings.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Are you overextending yourself to others? It’s time to pull back from the crowd for a bit and give yourself space to be in your own company. You could need peace and quiet.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Being resistant to others’ help or feedback won’t help you much today. You’re reminded that a great deal of your strength comes from your community.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be wary of taking shortcuts when it comes to your work or commitments. It will end up coming back to bite you later. Take the responsible approach and keep it professional.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There’s a strong chance that someone’s actions might leave you feeling a way. If so, don’t pretend all is well when you’re clearly upset about it. Be upfront and direct.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You and your partner or someone close to you might be at odds today. Can you put your pride aside for a few moments to come to an agreement or understanding?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There are so many options and things to do, yet it seems like you have so little time. That’s because you’re not supposed to be tackling it all by yourself. Get some help.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Take care that you’re not reading too much into someone else’s behavior. Whatever they may be doing (or not doing) says more about them than it does you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might seem like it’s hard to avoid drama today, but it’s not that hard if you stay focused on yourself. Put your energy into doing something that you enjoy instead.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If it feels like you’re going in circles today, making little to no progress, it’s probably a good sign that you need to stop and take a break. Easy does it for now.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re in your head today regarding a decision, getting some helpful advice or information from some you trust will help you to move forward.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t be surprised if you’re feeling pretty irritable today. However, try and see this as an opportunity to nourish yourself and respect your own limits. You can only do so much.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t be afraid to speak up for yourself. You often spend a lot of time considering the needs of others, but today pushes you to consider your own needs first.

Want to learn more? Check out your August 2022 monthly horoscope.