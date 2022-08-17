A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on August 17, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

13 Chic Side Part Hairstyles That Prove Gen Z Isn't Always Right

Look, when the great skinny jean war broke out, my personal mindset was “you can pry them from my cold, dead hands,” but a year or two on, I can recognize it was time for some innovation in the pants department. And look how far we’ve come! Everyone’s having a great time with their big trousers, which, it turns out, are a lot more comfortable than super-fitted denim. But the “millennial side part” is simply a classic, which is why it’s already making a comeback. Read More

The Latest

TikTok Wants You To Let Your Inner Dirtbag Shine

Finally, a return to what the Internet is truly for: preserving the worst, most embarrassing photos of ourselves from those angsty adolescent years. The platform’s “Teenage Dirtbag” trend is prompting everyone to share photos of their questionable haircuts and most dramatic moments, and celebs like Paris Hilton and Joe Jonas are getting in on it too. Read More

“Lifted” Eyes, The Foil Effect, & 9 Other Fall Beauty Trends You Can Wear Now

Clean girl beauty will be sticking around, but for all the maxinistas out there, industry experts are also predicting that fall will bring a wave of high drama makeup trends — graphic eyeliner, metallic lids, and lots of bold red lips. Read More

Must Reads

Calling It: Dua Lipa’s Shimmery Pink Dress Will Make “Mermaidcore” A Thing

Still waiting for neon-catsuit-core to be a thing after all her very good tour looks, but I’ll settle for mermaidcore in the meantime. We picked out a few flowy pink maxis if you’re feeling inspired to give the dreamy look a try. Read More

How To Style French Girl Bangs

These are not Zooey Deschanel-style bangs. Parisian-style fringe is wispier and gives an “I just woke up like this” vibe. Bella Hadid has been rocking the look all summer, and they’re on glorious display in this new GQ photoshoot with her pal Ramy Youssef. They may look laissez faire, but there’s a trick to styling them. Read More

Puma x Baby Phat Is Here & It’s Giving 2000s Bratz Doll Vibes

Baby pink, platform shoes, and fitted tees… OH MY. The collection is straight out of a 2000s It Girl fantasy, and really makes me want to go hang out at a mall food court. Read More

Astrology

Here’s Your Daily Horoscope

Create a feel-good daily routine. Read More

More Good Stuff