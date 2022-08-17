Astrologer Alexandria Lettman shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, August 17, 2022.

The Moon will move into grounded and sensual Taurus during the night, setting the day off to a slow and steady start. Prioritize your pleasure and relaxation by creating a feel-good daily routine. Bring out your favorite skincare products in the morning, wear clothes that make you feel comfortable and powerful, and take your time to enjoy an indulgent breakfast or lunch — even if you’re eating at your desk.

During the day, you may feel romantic, charming, and social as the Moon squares off with Venus in dramatic Leo. Find new ways of integrating activities that bring you joy into your schedule, or you’ll find that you quickly get bored and unproductive. This playful energy is the perfect cosmic mix to send a midday “thinking of you” text or ask someone on a date. However, fleeting tensions could arise in your relationships if you ignore your partner's needs in favor of your own. Keep the peace by asking your loved ones about their day before talking about yours, and avoid letting your pride interfere with your ability to compromise.

Be bold and honest with your affections and express yourself through art and music by dedicating a creation of yours to someone you love. If your self-esteem is fluctuating, it could be that you’re putting an unhealthy amount of pressure on external conditions.

The quality of your day will depend on how you feel emotionally, so take things slow and prioritize your inner peace and deepest needs. Don’t agree to anything that isn’t aligned with your desires, and remember that resting is productive.

If you’ve been keeping your feelings private, today may be a good day to open up and speak your truth. Keep conversations lighthearted and laugh at any misunderstandings instead of allowing them to develop into something serious.

You may find yourself fantasizing about your dreams and material goals today. Share your visions with your friends and welcome material and financial support from those who want to help. You could receive a compliment from an acquaintance that boosts your confidence.

There’s nothing wrong with wanting a glowing reputation for your hard work and ambition. Ask for the recognition you’ve earned by using your charm and grace to persuade others. Make sure you’re calm when doing so. Luck is on your side!

You could get pulled into other people’s drama today. Even if your intentions are good, your curiosity and wisdom could lead you to share an unsolicited opinion. Stay clear of gossip and pick the right place and time to express your feelings about others.

Take every opportunity to catch up with friends today. Your deepened need for affection and intimacy will encourage you to open up and share your inspired ideas with people who want to see you achieve your dreams. You might even receive support in attaining your goals — just make sure you aren’t leading with this expectation.

Recognition and financial rewards from your hard work will boost your mood today. Enjoy the fruits of your labor by treating yourself to something luxurious. Share your successes with those you love without eclipsing the conversation or bragging about your achievements.

People may turn to you for guidance and support today. Try to be patient and give them the insight they’re looking for rather than what you need to hear. Do what you do best and educate others with your inspired wisdom and try not to go off on an impassioned rant.

You may have thoughts about wanting to get back into the dating scene or explore new hobbies and creative interests. Try not to focus on the financial or emotional burdens holding you back from exploring new things. Your happiness is invaluable.

During times of doubt when you’re questioning your loved ones' loyalty, be upfront about your feelings and allow them to reassure you and make you feel loved and secure. Try not to allow your desire for alone time to interfere with the time that could be spent strengthening your partnerships.

Be confident about sharing your ideas at work — you bring far more to the table than you give yourself credit for. Assert your opinions and take the lead with projects that bring you joy and fulfillment. You’ll likely receive praise and encouragement from colleagues who find your passion inspiring.

